Beatriz Archidona says what all of Telecinco thinks about Terelu Campos: 'She's a...'

Beatriz Archidona has broken her silence to say what all of Telecinco thinks about Terelu Campos: "she's a professional." The host of ¡De Viernes! attended the GenZ Awards and spoke at length about her program colleague. Among many other things, she noted how the Campos family is always in the spotlight and the way Terelu handles being in the limelight.

"She's a professional, she knows what this is about, I mean, she brings excitement," explained Beatriz, highlighting the value of María Teresa Campos's daughter. When asked if it's easy to work with her, Archidona replied affirmatively, denying the rumors about the bans Terelu imposes. "There's no problem," the communicator replied.

Beatriz Archidona reveals what she thinks of Terelu Campos

Beatriz Archidona succeeds every week at the helm of ¡De Viernes!, alongside Santi Acosta. Both have managed to help Telecinco overcome a difficult time slot. However, current events have taken over, and part of their success is owed to the family of Terelu Campos.

There's not a day when the Campos aren't in the news, and this has ensured that María Teresa's daughters don't lack work. Regarding Terelu's return to Mediaset, Beatriz spoke on the red carpet of the GenZ Awards. "She's a professional," Archidona revealed, thus saying what all of Telecinco thinks about Terelu Campos.

Recently, part of the content of ¡De Viernes! has revolved around the Campos family and their latest controversies. Beatriz is aware of this and considers that Terelu has a lot of patience to endure every week on the show. However, the collaborator's long professional career has made her take with philosophy the need to put out daily fires that arise.

"Terelu, I think she's already a professional, she knows what this is about. I mean, she brings excitement," Archidona opined. According to the host, Alejandra Rubio's mother is willing to participate in the controversies, aware of the "world we dedicate ourselves to."

This attitude of Terelu helps the rest of her colleagues to find working with her much easier. Especially when dealing with more delicate topics.

Beatriz Archidona confesses what it's like to work with Terelu Campos

It has always been rumored that working with Terelu isn't easy due to her airs of grandeur and her desire to stand out above the rest. Regarding whether she's a diva or not, Beatriz revealed what it's really like to work with the collaborator. "Not at all, she always respects her colleagues," Archidona clarified, highlighting the camaraderie of Carmen Borrego's sister.

For the host, ¡De Viernes! is a joint project where all collaborators "row in the same direction." So there's no room for favoritism, nor for bans as has been speculated recently. "There are no bans, there's a very good vibe," Beatriz defended.

Although there are occasional clashes between collaborators, generally, a peaceful atmosphere prevails on set. Terelu has contributed to this, showing herself as just another member of the group, even though she has had to be the protagonist on some occasions. In short, for Archidona, it's easy to work with Terelu despite the voices raised against María Teresa's daughter.

For more than a year, ¡De Viernes! has been part of Telecinco's line-up. What started as a timid project has gradually positioned itself as the weekly bet. Much of its success is owed to controversies like Bárbara Rey's or those starring the Campos clan.

Archidona promises juicy content for later with "a top star woman." For now, nothing is confirmed, but Beatriz bets it will be a success.