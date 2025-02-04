Alarms go off in 'Com si fos ahir' after the latest incident with David Vert

When everything seems calm, life takes an unexpected turn. That's exactly what happens to Toni, played by David Vert. Thus, after signing the divorce papers, he feels he has crossed a line from which there is no turning back.

The wound is still open, and the void left by the separation weighs more than he imagined. In this episode of Com si fos ahir, the characters face dilemmas that could change their lives, while Toni is driven by an impulse that could cost him dearly.

| TV3

Bad news for David Vert

The signing of the divorce has been a difficult blow for Toni. Although it was an inevitable outcome, the reality of seeing it on paper affects him more than expected. Lost and directionless, his friend Cristina tries to cheer him up.

However, her advice is more reckless than usual: she suggests he vent by driving without brakes, letting the adrenaline take over. Without thinking too much, Toni agrees, ready to release the tension in the worst possible way.

This attitude reflects his emotional state: anger and sadness mix, and risk seems the only escape route. What should be a moment of disconnection becomes a test of how far he is willing to go.

| TV3

Eva, Gina, and Naiara: new paths, new tensions

Meanwhile, Eva continues to focus on helping Lluís, staying by his side in a delicate moment. Her presence is unconditional support, although her involvement could also end up taking a toll on her.

On the other hand, Gina is experiencing a sweet moment with Àlvar. Their relationship is progressing solidly, and she is so excited that she wants to introduce him to her friends, hoping he fits into her circle. However, introductions don't always go as expected.

In parallel, Naiara receives news that leaves her unsettled. Meanwhile, Patri and Toni Petit want to move in together to Gemma's apartment, but without her. This decision leaves her in an uncomfortable position, but Patri finds an improvised solution that could change everything.