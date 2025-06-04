No one expected what happened with Manu on 'Pasapalabra' before the grand finale

The program Pasapalabra on Antena 3 has experienced an episode no one expected: Manu Pascual, one of the top favorites, has starred in an unexpected outcome before the grand finale. His face-off with Rosa Rodríguez ended in a surprising tie that no one saw coming.

The day began with a duel between Rosa and Samuel. The contestant expressed his desire to win the jackpot to share it with his three daughters. However, Rosa managed to keep her place in the contest.

After overcoming the initial duel against Samuel, Rosa Rodríguez faced an intense head-to-head against Manu Pascual. Both competed to accumulate crucial seconds that allowed them to get closer to the desired million-euro jackpot.

A duel of titans that kept the audience on edge

For this stage, they had the support of prominent Spanish artists who helped them add time in the final Rosco. Manu accumulated 59 seconds, while Rosa added 46, keeping the tension until the very last moment.

Thanks to this boost, the contestant started with a slight advantage, accumulating 2 min. 24 sec. (144 seconds) compared to Rosa's 2 min. 11 sec. (131 seconds). Although the advantage seemed to tip the balance in Manu's favor, the Galician surprised everyone by getting more words right in the first round.

The duel between the two became a true battle that kept the entire audience on edge. Manu made a mistake with the letter J, which gave Rosa a slight advantage. However, the tie returned in the second round when the contestant missed the letter P.

A close finish that leaves everything in suspense: who will win the desired jackpot in the grand finale?

Despite the limited time, Rosa and Manu continued facing off in an intense exchange of answers. With just a few seconds left on the clock, the contestant chose to let the time run out, while Rosa kept trying. In the end, with no more correct answers but no mistakes either, the duel ended in a tie, with 21 correct answers and one mistake each.

This unexpected result leaves the woman from A Coruña with a total of 135 episodes. Meanwhile, Manu will have to wait for a new opportunity in the grand finale. The jackpot prize will rise to €1,684,000, which promises an even more intense battle.

The audience, surprised by the outcome, is already waiting for the grand finale. The nerves and uncertainty increase as the decisive moment approaches. Without a doubt, the next broadcast will be exciting as everyone finds out who will get closer to the desired jackpot.