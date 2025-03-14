Bad News for María Pombo and Pablo Castellano: 'Everything Is in the Hands of Lawyers'

After a period away from controversies, María Pombo and Pablo Castellano have received bad news. As it has emerged, a businessman has broken his silence to claim a significant financial debt from the couple and their circle: "Everything is in the hands of lawyers."

Just three months ago, the influencer, her husband, and the rest of this media-savvy family became the center of attention. All because of an unexpected news story that was uncovered by the magazine Semana.

At that time, all eyes were on Pablo Castellano's wife after the alleged debt of 17,000 euros they owe to the logistics company Logfret España came to light.

As confirmed, this entity was claiming this amount from Tipi Tent, the brand founded in 2017 by María Pombo, her sister Marta, and her then-husband, Luis Giménez.

After this delicate situation emerged, the influencers quickly distanced themselves from this clothing brand and assured that they would solve the issue. However, three months later, the debt remains unsettled.

This is also confirmed by Logfret España, a company that has not yet received payment for its services. "I want to send a public message to María Pombo," they assured the aforementioned magazine through a phone conversation.

Problems Keep Increasing for María Pombo and Pablo Castellano

Although María Pombo and her sister Marta announced their departure from Tipi Tent in the summer of 2024, this substantial debt corresponds to previous months. More specifically, it covers from November 2023 to January 2024, a period during which both were still part of the company.

For this reason, the owners of Logfret have not hesitated to directly claim from them the more than 17,000 euros they owe. However, although a total of seven invoices have been requested through a lawyer and a lawsuit has been filed, the debt has not yet been settled:

"We want them to pay us and nothing more. When this happened, María was involved in the company... We have the dates of the invoices and she was actively involved. We want María to help us and for this to be solved."

Additionally, the owners of this logistics company consider that, "with the image that" María Pombo, Pablo Castellano and the rest of their family "have, they should help to solve it."

Therefore, seeing that this issue is far from being solved, they have issued a clear warning through the aforementioned magazine: "Everything is already in the hands of lawyers."

"They said a solution had to be found, but we know nothing. We know nothing about him[Luis Giménez], he doesn't answer the phone, he doesn't respond to anything.[...]Both the company and he are sued, we gave him the possibility to pay in installments, but he hasn't shown any signs of life again."