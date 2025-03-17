Andy McDougall, Pelayo Díaz's Ex-Husband, Decides to Tell All: 'Many People...'

Andy McDougall has become the person chosen by Pelayo Díaz to defend him from the set of Supervivientes. The Argentine explained how he saw his ex in these early stages of the contest and shared a wish. McDougall stated that "many people don't understand it," referring to how Pelayo Díaz was portrayed in the past.

"I hope people put aside their prejudices about his luxurious life or comments he's made," he continued. He then explained that he would like the public to connect "with Pelayo as a person and not as a character."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Mediaset

Jorge Javier, host of the Thursday gala of Supervivientes, wanted to know the reason why Andy McDougall and Pelayo Díaz broke up. "You are ex-partners, did you get along well from the beginning when you broke up?" the Badalona native hinted.

Pelayo Díaz's Ex Wishes the Public to Know What the Asturian Is Really Like

Then the Argentine explained how the moment was when they decided not to continue as a couple. "We handled it well from day one, we separated crying in bed, both sad because it was over," he clarified most sincerely.

Pelayo Díaz's defender confirmed that that stage of his life is "completely overcome." Additionally, he justified himself by saying that his ex has been in a relationship for three years. A circumstance that doesn't hurt him at all: "I'm doing very well and I'm single," he assured.

| Telecinco

Just a few days before heading to Honduras as a contestant on Supervivientes, Pelayo Díaz introduced his boyfriend Gal Marom in an interview. An occasion in which the designer spoke openly for the first time about the relationship he now maintains.

The Asturian and his partner gave details of how their love story began. It was shortly after breaking up with McDougall when Pelayo called a previous boyfriend, Mark. He recommended that he attend a party in London, an event where he crossed paths by chance with Gal, his current partner.

Pelayo Díaz and Andy McDougall Have Managed to Maintain Their Friendship Despite Their Breakup

A love at first sight that they have managed to maintain at a distance since Díaz lives in Madrid and Marom in the French capital. Both agree on building a future together and do not rule out the idea of becoming parents. "We've talked about having children, we want to be dads," they acknowledged excitedly.

A wish they could fulfill after Pelayo and Gal get married as the designer has acknowledged. This will be the second wedding for the current contestant of Supervivientes who married Andy McDougall in September 2018. A ceremony that brought together many well-known faces in the Madrid town of El Escorial.

| Europa Press

However, three years later, in 2021, the couple announced their breakup. An end after which, as is evident, both have managed to maintain their friendship. Proof of this is that McDougall is the one defending the designer in the most famous survival contest on television.