Ares Teixidó Confirms What's Going on With Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido: 'i Think…'

During her last public appearance, journalist Ares Teixidó broke her silence to confirm a detail related to the well-known issue involving Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido. "I find it unfair," the communicator stated.

This Tuesday, February 25, Ares Teixidó reappeared in Barcelona to attend an important event within the context of the Festes de Santa Eulàlia 2025.

| Europa Press

As expected, during the corresponding photocall of said event, Ares Teixidó had no problem answering all the questions from her fellow reporters. Among them, those related to the latest scandal involving Joaquín Sánchez.

As has emerged in recent days, the marriage of the former player and Susana Saborido could be in jeopardy. A situation that originated from the leak of a compromising chat between him and adult content creator Claudia Bavel.

In that conversation, it can be read how Joaquín Sánchez tried to meet with the influencer in Barcelona on several occasions. So much so that he even invited her to have "a drink" in his hotel room.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @imclaudiabavel

However, everything indicates that these meetings never took place, and proof of this are some of the suggestive messages the athlete wrote to Claudia.

Now, with this controversial topic resonating strongly, a team from Europa Press didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask Ares Teixidó about it. At that moment, the journalist had no qualms about labeling this situation as "unfair".

Ares Teixidó Speaks Loud and Clear About Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido's Latest Scandal

After stating that she "loves" Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido, Ares Teixidó didn't hesitate to break her silence before the press. She did so to confirm the whole truth regarding the suggestive messages between the former player and Claudia Bavel.

"I find it unfair when something appears that will shake a relationship as pure as the one they have," the journalist and reporter assured the news agency.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

Additionally, Ares Teixidó managed to leave her professional colleagues speechless by confessing that she knows Claudia Bavel very well and that it's a name she would like to forget:

"I've known her for many years, it's a chapter that I have very closed in my life. And there's not much more I can tell you, when her name started coming up, I said: 'Oh, this name!'. For many years I didn't sleep because of this name."

In recent days, much has been said about the sentimental life of this well-known adult content creator. In fact, as confirmed, the young woman has had romances with stars like Ozuna or Bad Bunny.

Additionally, as she herself has confessed, she also had a relationship with comedian David Guapo. However, what wasn't known is that this love story occurred when the comedian was still Ares Teixidó's partner.

Nevertheless, despite how much she suffered, the journalist has assured that Claudia "is not to blame." "It's very unfair to judge a woman, I find it very sexist to judge a woman.[...]From a distance, I know that the one to blame was the partner I had at that time," she added.