Surprise for Infanta Cristina: She Is Still Processing What Pablo Urdangarin Has Done

Infanta Cristina couldn't help but be surprised by the latest thing Pablo Urdangarin did during his last handball game. So much so that the former Duchess of Palma is still processing her son's great feat on the court.

Felipe VI's sister has once again shown her unconditional support for her son, and she did so during Fraikin BM Granollers's last match against HC Kriens-Luzern. A sports match that ended with the Catalan team's victory.

However, although Infanta Cristina attended this event alone, she was eventually well joined by Pablo Urdangarin's girlfriend, Johanna Zott. As expected, throughout the game, both once again revealed their great complicity and closeness.

Like two fans, the former Duchess of Palma and her daughter-in-law closely followed each of Pablo's moves, who once again became a key player for his team. Thanks to the complicity he had with his teammates, they managed to secure the victory.

Infanta Cristina Is Very Surprised by Pablo Urdangarin's Latest Feat on the Court

Sitting in the stands and trying not to draw attention, Infanta Cristina and Johanna Zott enjoyed the game with laughter, confidences and lively conversations. Although, of course, without missing a single detail of the match.

Once again, the former Duchess of Palma didn't hesitate to cheer on Pablo Urdangarin with applause, shouts and gestures of excitement. So much so that she even dared to give him some instructions from the stands.

However, what Infanta Cristina least expected was that her son and the rest of the Fraikin BM Granollers team would secure the victory. A result that filled Felipe VI's sister with euphoria.

At the end of the game, Pablo Urdangarin went to the stands to celebrate the victory with Infanta Cristina, revealing the bond that unites them.

Meanwhile, the young man and his girlfriend also gave us a very romantic moment. They embraced in an emotional hug under the watchful eye of the former Duchess of Palma.

Additionally, before leaving, Johanna Zott and Infanta Cristina exchanged two close and affectionate kisses, reflecting the complicity they have forged over time.

As in the young man's recent sports events, Infanta Cristina was joined by sailor Roberto Molina and his wife. People with whom she has maintained a close friendship for years.

Meanwhile, Pablo Urdangarin's girlfriend was joined this time by her younger sister and her father, with whom she had a relaxed conversation throughout the game.