Applause to Gloria Camila Thanks to What She's Recently Said About Rocío Carrasco

During her latest public appearance, Gloria Camila has earned applause for what she recently said about her sister, Rocío Carrasco. Despite their differences, the content creator had no problem supporting the latest tribute the businesswoman paid to her mother.

Just a week ago, the universal heir of 'the greatest' packed her bags to attend the Drag Queen Gala held in the Malaga town of Torremolinos. However, what no one expected was that Fidel Albiac's wife would become the center of attention.

| Instagram, @margadelcid

Rocío Carrasco wanted to dedicate a new tribute to her mother, but this time through her clothing. The businesswoman chose for the occasion a black and white dress with the face of Rocío Jurado, a design created by José Barea.

As expected, this image did not go unnoticed by the media. So much so that, just a few hours ago, they didn't want to miss the opportunity to get Gloria Camila's opinion.

| Europa Press

"Well, perfect, she is her daughter. She has every right to wear it," the young woman assured before the Europa Press cameras during one of the latest shows of Madrid Fashion Week.

Gloria Camila, Highly Praised for What She Recently Said About Rocío Carrasco

This Sunday, February 23, Gloria Camila attended Toni Fernández's show, part of MBFW Madrid. As expected, reporters didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask her about the latest tribute Rocío Carrasco paid to her mother.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

So much so that, when asked about this topic, she assured that her sister has "every right" to wear a dress with her mother's face. "She is her daughter," she assured afterward.

Meanwhile, the reporter from the aforementioned news agency wanted to know if she plans to capture her story in a book. A question that Gloria Camila had no problem addressing:

"I think my story should be written, but not now, obviously I still have a lot to live, but I think I've already lived quite a bit.[...]I'm very open about talking about my things and I think I can help someone."