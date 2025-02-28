Applause for Belén Rueda for What She's Shared About Her Daughter Belén Écija's Wedding

Belén Rueda has managed to earn the applause of many with the latest she has shared about her daughter Belén Écija's anticipated wedding. "It marks a stage in my daughter's life and in ours," the actress said with emotion.

A few days ago, the daughter of this famous Spanish actress reappeared publicly to attend an event within the 81st edition of MBFWM. A moment that the media took advantage of to ask her about her engagement to Jaime Sánchez.

As expected, Belén Écija couldn't hide her excitement when talking about this topic. So much so that, excited, Belén Rueda's daughter stated that she feels "very happy" because there is less time left to say 'I do' with the love of her life.

As it has been revealed, this family event will be held in the coming weeks. This is why Belén Rueda's daughter is fully focused on her preparations.

Now, the actress has reappeared in front of Europa Press cameras and couldn't hide her excitement about her daughter's wedding. Statements for which she has earned the applause of more than one person.

This Thursday, February 27, Belén Rueda attended the premiere of La Música, a play by Marguerite Duras, produced by José Velasco and starring Ana Duato and Darío Grandinetti.

During this event, the actress shared with reporters how she is experiencing this happy stage of her life, in which her daughter Belén Écija is playing an essential role.

Belén Rueda had no problem talking to the media about Belén Écija and Jaime Sánchez's wedding. So much so that she even assured that the wedding will take place "soon".

Additionally, she had no problem highlighting the great happiness being experienced within her family due to the moment her daughter is about to live. "We are super happy," she assured reporters.

However, Belén Rueda wanted to make it very clear that true happiness doesn't lie solely in the wedding but in what it truly represents for all of them. "It marks a new stage in my daughter's life and in ours," she added with emotion.

That's why Belén Rueda couldn't be prouder of her because both Belén Écija and Jaime Sánchez "are evolving and making their decisions".