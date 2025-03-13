Applauded Clapback by Joaquín Prat to Alexia Rivas on 'Vamos a Ver': 'I'll Let You Think'

Joaquín Prat has left more than one person speechless with the witty and applauded comeback he dedicated to Alexia Rivas during the latest broadcast of Vamos a ver. "I'll let you think," the television host assured, laughing and with a touch of irony.

This Thursday, March 13, the collaborators of this Telecinco program dedicated part of their social section to discussing the latest updates on La isla de las tentaciones.

Last night, the last two reunions of the season were broadcast, but the one that has undoubtedly sparked the most conversation was Alba and Gerard's. As the young man confessed yesterday, after their time in the Dominican Republic, they decided to give each other another chance.

However, one day when he went out partying, he ended up having intimate relations with two women, including Mayeli. A scene that, as expected, did not go unnoticed by Joaquín Prat. So much so that he took advantage of the latest broadcast of Vamos a ver to share his opinion on the matter.

With a touch of irony, the host assured that one must be careful with the hairs that can be left on the pillow when being unfaithful to your partner. And indeed, many betrayals have been discovered this way.

However, what Alexia Rivas least expected was what was going to happen next. To add a touch of humor to the discussion, Joaquín Prat did not hesitate to bring back to the spotlight the mishap that his colleague and Alfonso Merlos had.

Joaquín Prat Dedicates a Witty Comeback to Alexia Rivas on Vamos a ver: "A Skype Connection, Be Careful"

On April 23, 2022, journalist Alfonso Merlos was participating in a YouTube program by Javier Negre, Estado de alarma, when the whole controversy erupted.

That day, the communicator connected from his home to the program via a video call to participate in the discussion. However, what no one expected was what was going to happen next.

At one point during the intervention, a woman walked by in underwear behind Alfonso Merlos, a scene that exposed his infidelity to Marta López. Shortly after, it was revealed that the young woman was none other than Alexia Rivas.

A story that, three years later, Joaquín Prat has brought back and highlighted during this morning's broadcast of Vamos a ver. After warning his colleagues to be careful with hairs in these cases, the host wanted to share one more piece of advice with them:

"A Skype connection, be careful. Someone passes by in the connection..." the communicator assured, with humor, referring to what happened in 2022 with Alexia Rivas. Words to which, as expected, the young woman quickly reacted.

"But above all, the one who says he's single has to be careful, because if you lie to both... Both can be deceived," Alexia assured, giving Alfonso Merlos another comeback.

At this moment, and when Alessandro Lequio was about to comment on this moment starring Alexia Rivas, Joaquín Prat interrupted him. "An ad and I'll let you think," he replied to his colleague.