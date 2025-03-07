Antonio Tejado's Decision with the Other Accused in María del Monte's Robbery

Antonio Tejado had an important court appointment today regarding the case of the robbery at the house of María del Monte, his aunt. So did three other defendants in the same crime, before whom the young man has made a decision.

The ex of Chayo Mohedano has chosen to appear at a different time at the courthouse. All with the aim of coinciding with them.

| Europa Press

The Robbery at María del Monte's Home, Antonio Tejado's Involvement, and the State of the Case

In August 2023, María del Monte's residence was the scene of a violent robbery. The perpetrators broke into the home, subjecting the artist and her partner, Inmaculada Casal, to situations of extreme violence and threats. The brutality of the act and the loot stolen, valued at approximately €1,000,000, immediately captured media attention.

Even more so when initial investigations pointed to Antonio Tejado as a possible mastermind behind the robbery. In February 2024, he was arrested and subsequently placed in provisional detention without bail. Authorities based their suspicions on various pieces of evidence linking him to the material authors of the robbery.

| Europa Press

After several months, the young man obtained provisional release. Although with precautionary measures, including the obligation to appear periodically before the court.

The case has experienced significant twists in recent weeks. The investigating judge has charged three new people in connection with the robbery, expanding the circle of those investigated and suggesting a possible wider network of those involved.

Antonio Tejado's Strategy with the Other Investigated in the María del Monte Robbery Case

This Friday, Antonio Tejado had his biweekly appearance scheduled at the courts in Seville, to sign. This made it likely that he would meet the other three new defendants in the crime against María del Monte. Yes, because they had been summoned there this morning to testify.

However, he has chosen to attend at a different time than usual, thus avoiding coinciding with the other investigated. This strategic decision implies an intention to distance himself from the new implicated and minimize joint media exposure.

| Europa Press

Even so, Antonio has shown himself as usual: with a serious and reserved demeanor, while also showing the notable physical change he has recently undergone. True to his stance since the beginning of the case, he has also avoided making statements to the media present, maintaining a low profile. All to not damage his legal defense.

The charging of new people and recent statements could prolong the case's investigation. So much so that the Prosecutor's Office has requested an extension of the investigation period, arguing the need to carry out new proceedings to clarify the facts and determine responsibilities. This extension reflects the complexity of the matter and the authorities' intention to exhaust all investigative avenues before proceeding to trial.

In summary, Antonio's decision to avoid coinciding with the new defendants reflects a distancing strategy amid the judicial process. As investigations continue and new elements are incorporated into the case, media attention remains focused on every step. Waiting for justice to clarify the facts and determine the corresponding responsibilities.