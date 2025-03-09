Rumor Confirmed About David Bisbal, Rosanna Zanetti, and Sebastián Yatra: 'Fuiste Tú'

David Bisbal has become the protagonist of an unexpected piece of information that links him with Sebastián Yatra. Coinciding with the premiere of the documentary about Aitana, it was when the public learned about the connection between the internationally known singers.

"The first one who believed was you," Aitana is heard saying to the man from Almería, under the watchful eyes of Sebastián Yatra and Rosanna Zanetti. These words reaffirm how important Bisbal has been in her artistic career.

| Instagram, @rosannazanetti

The truth is that few expected the author of Ave María to appear in Metamorphosis, Aitana's latest television work. Specifically, it is in the first episode of the documentary where David Bisbal meets the singer and her former partner.

In one of the scenes of the aforementioned production, the man from Almería can be seen with Aitana in an Asian restaurant in Los Angeles. Alongside them are Rosanna Zanetti, Bisbal's wife, and also Sebastián Yatra, who at that time was the boyfriend of the Catalan singer. Then the four have a conversation about the concerts Aitana has given to date.

Shocking Revelation of the Extent of David Bisbal and Sebastián Yatra's Friendship

During the dinner, both singers discuss the possibility of performing together at Santiago Bernabéu. Then Aitana recalled that Bisbal was the first artist to invite her to perform with him at Palau Sant Jordi.

"You invited me to sing at Palau Sant Jordi. It was the first concert where someone invited me to sing," Aitana explained. A moment when Yatra intervenes to find out which song they sang, Mi princesa.

| Atresmedia

Beyond the friendship between Bisbal and Aitana, which the public has now witnessed, the bond between the singer from Almería and Sebastián Yatra goes back. Both coincided as coaches for years on La Voz Kids. A television space where they both showed the good rapport between them.

"David is a very authentic person. He's a great friend, and I connect with him a lot," Sebastián Yatra stated in one of the shows. Bisbal, meanwhile, acknowledged then that meeting Sebastián Yatra was "his greatest treasure."

David Bisbal and Sebastián Yatra Began Their Friendship in 2017

Together, they also performed the song A partir de hoy in 2018. A song in which they managed to fuse their styles and unite Spain and Colombia in a Latin rumba.

It was precisely at the presentation of the aforementioned song when Bisbal explained the moment he met Yatra. Both singers met at the Latin Festival held in London in March 2017.

A Partir De Hoy

Then the man from Almería acknowledged that the ex-boyfriend of Aitana made a very good impression on him. "A top-level companion" who later became his friend with whom he doesn't compete despite both being in the challenging world of music.