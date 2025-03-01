Antonio Santana and María Verdoy Confirm a Breakup on 'socialité': 'there's Betrayal'

Antonio Santana and María Verdoy, hosts of Socialité, revealed a few days ago the unexpected breakup of two people who seemed inseparable. Specifically, the Telecinco program surprised by confirming that Conchi and Pamela, contestants of Gran Hermano 9, had decided to go their separate ways. "Where there was trust, there is betrayal," Verdoy stated, referring to the twins from the ninth edition of the mentioned reality show.

An investigation conducted by the Telecinco program team concluded that those who were inseparable now do not speak to each other. Antonio Santana and María Verdoy allowed them to confirm the rumor and clarify the reason for their estrangement.

"We are not the same as we were," one of them admitted. "With what we have been, we have no relationship," the other affirmed, agreeing with her twin.

Antonio Santana and María Verdoy Reveal That the Twins from Gran Hermano 9 Don't Speak to Each Other

The Mediaset magazine suggested that the conflict could be due to economic but also personal issues.

Conchi explained in an audio that her sister Pamela doesn't understand that she talks to her ex-partner. "I don't talk to her, I haven't spoken to my sister for six months," she assured. Apparently, what upset Pamela is that her ex-partner continues to have contact with her twin.

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, Pamela also questioned the working conditions her sister imposes on her hair salon employees. The former Gran Hermano contestant accused Conchi of being a "slave driver." Her twin defended herself against these accusations by arguing that her employees earn 1,600 euros a month and have flexible schedules.

16 years after leaving the Guadalix house, Conchi and Pamela lead different lives as Antonio Santana and María Verdoy revealed. Although they continue to work in hairdressing and aesthetics, their paths are indeed very separate.

Pamela experienced a painful breakup with Oliver Pérez, a contestant from her same edition, and after seven years of relationship in Gran Canaria, she made a life change. She temporarily returned to her birthplace in Seville, where she worked in the hair salon run by her sister.

| Mediaset

After some time trying to overcome her sentimental breakup, Pamela decided to make a clean break and packed her bags. The Andalusian moved to Norway, where she later managed to start a family. However, after the birth of her daughter, Pamela returned to Los Palacios.

Conchi and Pamela Have Put Their Differences on the Table

Conchi, meanwhile, remains focused on her business, Peluquería Gemelas. A professional venture she proudly showcases on her social media.

What now draws attention is that during this time both have boasted of maintaining a good relationship as sisters.

"I don't know what our destiny will be or where it will take us. But always remember that I am your soulmate and wherever you go my heart will go with you," Conchi posted on social media for Pamela's 33rd birthday.

An understanding that now, as it is evident, is a thing of the past. Economic and family issues have caused the once inseparable sisters to now not be able to stand each other.