Antonio Montero Leaves Everyone Speechless by Revealing Who Pays for Jessica Bueno's House

The program TardeAR has once again caused a stir. This time, the controversy revolves around the interview Jessica Bueno gave to ¡De Viernes! on March 28. In it, the model confessed that her ex-husband doesn't pay the agreed alimony in their divorce, and now Antonio Montero has shared information that has left everyone speechless.

Jessica's statements sparked an intense debate. TardeAR decided to contact Jota Peleteiro to hear his side. The former footballer replied firmly, asserting that he does pay child support, an amount that exceeds two thousand euros.

However, he acknowledged that he doesn't pay the fifteen thousand euros initially agreed upon. He argued that this amount seemed excessive to him.

Antonio Montero Reveals Who Pays Jessica Bueno's Mortgage

But the controversy didn't end there; Leticia Requejo, a program collaborator, added fuel to the fire. "I am told that Jota Peleteiro hasn't paid child support for his two children since November 2023," she stated emphatically. Her words left everyone on set in shock.

However, the most shocking moment came when Antonio Montero spoke up. He explained that, although Jota Peleteiro claimed to have given a house to Jessica Bueno and her children, the reality was different. "He gives her a house, but that house has a mortgage, and in the end, she has to pay it," revealed Antonio Montero.

Everyone Falls Silent with Antonio Montero's Confession About Jessica Bueno

Silence took over the set because the information left everyone speechless. Montero continued with his exposition. "If in the end, she doesn't have money to pay the mortgage because she doesn't work, she not only needs the alimony but also needs more to be able to pay it," added Antonio Montero.

This new revelation has shifted the focus of the discussion. While Peleteiro defended that he had made a significant financial effort, the reality seems different. Jessica not only has to deal with the lack of alimony but also has to take on the mortgage payment for a house that was supposedly "gifted" to her.

Social media have exploded with divided opinions. Some defend Peleteiro, claiming he does what he can, while others support Jessica Bueno and criticize the former footballer for not fulfilling his commitments. The controversy is far from over, and we will have to wait to see how Jessica Bueno's controversy evolves.