Anabel Pantoja, Her Daughter Alma, and the Exclusive That Has Shocked Everyone: 'It Can't Be'

Anabel Pantoja is back in the news. This time, not for controversies or confrontations, but for a decision she has made for the benefit of her health. Anabel has decided to make a physical change because she has revealed that she hasn't exercised since she gave birth and has confessed that this: "Can't be."

Through her social media, Isabel Pantoja's niece has announced that she has decided to return to sports. A decision that, according to her, she has taken too long to make.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The influencer has shared a post in which she has revealed her new determination. With her sense of humor, Anabel has confessed: "After 150 years, I've finally gotten into this sports outfit, which I don't even know how I fit into." With these words, she has shown that she hasn't exercised for a long time and that her body is noticing it.

Anabel Pantoja Confirms She Hasn't Done Sports Since She Had Alma

Since she gave birth to her daughter Alma, sports have taken a back seat. Her priority has been the little one, and that has led her to neglect her own physical health.

Now, more eager than ever, she has decided to change this situation and regain physical activity. "The truth is I've let myself go quite a bit since I gave birth, I have to do the bikini operation. It can't be anymore, so let's get to it, move, because moving is life and health," she has assured.

| Europa Press

The announcement has been received with enthusiasm by her followers. Many of them have applauded her initiative and have shown their support in this new challenge.

Joined by her daughter, Anabel has shared images in which she is seen walking with Alma in her baby stroller. A tender moment that shows that, although she wants to regain her physical shape, her little girl remains her priority.

Anabel Pantoja Confirms Her Main Priority Is Alma

"All the operations to start the movement. It's true that I've relaxed because I've been focused on her, but I also have to look after my body, because if not..." Anabel has acknowledged. With this reflection, she has made it clear that her motherhood has been the most important thing in recent months, but now it's time to balance both things.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Her followers are eager to see how this process evolves. What is clear is that Anabel Pantoja has decided to put a stop to her physical inactivity.

She wants to feel good about herself and regain her energy. A decision that has surprised many, but will undoubtedly be positive for her. Go, Anabel!