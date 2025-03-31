Logo e-notícies EN
A man in a pink jersey appears in the foreground while a blonde woman is in a red circle in the upper left corner next to a money icon.
Antonio Montero Leaves Everyone Speechless After Revealing Carmen Lomana's Wealth

Antonio Montero has left his colleagues speechless after revealing the truth about Carmen Lomana's money

Cristo Fernández

Today's episode of TardeAR has analyzed in detail the surprising statements that Carmen Lomana made yesterday on Cuarto Milenio. In her appearance, the socialite confessed to having experienced a paranormal encounter with her late husband. However, what truly left everyone speechless was what Antonio Montero said about Carmen Lomana's money.

"I think he was kissing me and his eyes were like fluorescent. It was all pure energy," Lomana claimed yesterday. Her words have sparked a flood of reactions on social media and in the media.

However, what no one expected was the confession that Antonio Montero made on TardeAR.

Antonio Montero Talks About Carmen Lomana's Debts to Her Family

It all started when Frank Blanco, the show's host, asked him if he had known Carmen Lomana's husband. "No, I didn't know him, I had a cousin who also passed away who worked for him," Montero replied. But that was just the beginning of a revelation that left everyone speechless.

"Carmen doesn't want me to talk about this because I mentioned it once and she got mad at me," the journalist added. Despite this, he continued his story. "My cousin did work for her husband and wasn't paid, he left without getting paid," Montero claimed, causing a great stir live.

The surprise didn't end there. Montero revealed that his cousin even contacted Carmen Lomana directly, but never received the payment he was owed. "She never paid him," he stated, making it clear that the situation was never solved.

Antonio Montero Explains How Much Money Carmen Lomana Has Live

Additionally, Antonio Montero added an even more striking detail. "Her husband left her very well off," he confirmed, hinting that Carmen Lomana's finances remain solid. Thus, Antonio Montero confessed that Carmen Lomana has a lot of money.

Despite the controversy his words might generate, Montero wanted to close his appearance on a conciliatory note. "I care about Carmen, a kiss," he said, looking at the camera. With this gesture, he tried to distance himself from any future confrontation with the socialite.

The reactions were quick to arrive. Montero's statements have opened a new debate about Carmen Lomana's fortune and her financial past. Will the socialite respond to these claims? Will a new media front open between them? The truth is that the commotion is served, and the expectation is now at its peak.

