Fernando Ónega has once again received a well-deserved recognition for his impeccable journalistic career, something that has been shown on Y ahora Sonsoles. Yesterday, the journalist was named an honorary member of the Royal European Academy of Doctors. An honor that recognizes his tireless work in the world of information.

The event took place at the Complutense University of Madrid. An event filled with emotion and solemnity. Fernando Ónega was surrounded by his people, including his daughter, Sonsoles Ónega, those who have joined him in his career, and friends who have celebrated this recognition with him.

Upon receiving the award, the journalist delivered words full of humility and gratitude. "Thank you for elevating this laborer of the word to the category of Honorary Academic," he expressed with evident emotion.

In Y ahora Sonsoles Show the Images of Fernando Ónega's Appointment

Despite his long career and his importance in journalism, Ónega was surprised by the appointment. "I receive it with the emotion of being surrounded by so many friends. A little proud of the words that have been said to me, all unjust, but all deserved," he stated with his characteristic humility.

Sonsoles Ónega, his daughter, did not want to miss the event. Sonsoles Ónega, who has inherited her father's passion for journalism, was present supporting the one who taught her the beauty of her great profession. "May you continue to teach us," she said with admiration and pride.

The emotional moment continued on the program Y ahora Sonsoles. During the broadcast, a video of the recognition of Fernando Ónega was shown.

Great Applause in Y ahora Sonsoles for What Happened with Fernando Ónega

The audience's reaction was immediate, loud applause resonated in the studio, and Fernando's name was chanted by the attendees. Sonsoles Ónega was visibly moved by the reaction. With a choked voice, she confessed: "We are about highlighting the talent of the most experienced."

One of the guests, Andrés Caparrós, also wanted to dedicate a few words: "What happens is that your father has taught us a lot," he stated. These words sparked a new wave of applause. A moment filled with respect and gratitude toward a journalist who has marked several generations.

Fernando Ónega continues to receive the recognition he deserves. His work, his legacy, and his dedication to journalism continue to leave a mark. Yesterday, at the Complutense University and today, on Y ahora Sonsoles, a more than deserved tribute was experienced.