Amador Mohedano Breaks His Silence and Reveals the Truth About His Son, Salvador Mohedano

Amador Mohedano has reappeared on television. Rocío Jurado's brother sat yesterday on the set of ¡De Viernes! to talk about his current life. A highly anticipated interview after years of silence where he confessed the whole truth about his son, Salvador Mohedano.

The first thing he wanted to make clear was his state of mind. "I'm feeling well," he stated firmly. A statement that surprised many, as in recent years there had been speculation about his personal and economic situation.

| Telecinco

One of the most shocking topics of the night was his relationship with his son. Amador broke his silence and revealed the truth about Salvador Mohedano: "I have my son with me, my son Salvador and my grandson," he confessed. Words that confirmed that the three live together.

Amador Mohedano Reveals on ¡De Viernes! That He Lives with Salvador Mohedano

The revelation caused a great impact among the audience. For years, little had been known about his son. Now, finally, Amador clarified the situation: "We are together and that's what's important," he added.

But why speak now? The answer was clear and straightforward. "I speak now because it benefits me economically," he admitted. A sincerity that surprised everyone.

| Telecinco

Amador also took the opportunity to talk about his ex-wife, Rosa Benito: "I haven't spoken to Rosa for a long time, I've moved on," he revealed. A phrase that made it clear that their relationship is completely broken. During their divorce, he went through very tough times, however, he now claims to be calm.

Additionally, he did not rule out the possibility of finding love again. "There are girls who find me attractive and who see me and want to give me a kiss," he confessed with a smile.

Amador Mohedano Speaks for the First Time About Salvador Mohedano Live

The interview was undoubtedly revealing as we learned more details about his personal life. For the first time, Amador Mohedano spoke openly about his son Salvador Mohedano. A topic that until now had been a mystery but that he seems to have handled with total naturalness in front of the television cameras.

| Telecinco

With these statements, Rocío Carrasco's uncle wanted to make clear what his life is like currently. A sincere and direct testimony that has left no one indifferent.

His return to television has caused great expectation. Many wonder if this appearance will mark the beginning of a new media stage. For now, what is clear is that Amador Mohedano has decided to speak and he has done so without reservations.