Antonio David Flores Tries to Take Down María Patiño by Dropping a Shocking Bombshell

Antonio David Flores has once again gone after María Patiño. On his YouTube channel, the former civil guard focused on the journalist's recent tweet in which she claims to have won against him in court. A statement that the Andalusian questions by asserting that the television presenter, once again, is not telling the truth.

The man from Málaga described the Galician as a liar, a label he has repeated numerous times throughout the live broadcast he shared with his followers. Additionally, he recalled the interest that, according to him, Patiño has had in destroying him for years.

Antonio David clarified that the journalist is not telling the truth by publicly saying she has definitively won. "She lies again to the people who follow her," he repeated.

Antonio David Flores Accuses María Patiño of "Liar" After Reading Her Latest Tweet

A victory that is not such. Flores explained that the judge did not convict Patiño because she admitted that she lied when she said Antonio David posted signs labeling him as an abuser.

Meanwhile, the ex of Rocío Carrasco, who accuses the communicator of insulting and mocking him, makes it clear that by admitting her lie, she can't be convicted. "The information she gave is completely false," he warned before confirming that Patiño admitted there was "no intention."

For the former Telecinco collaborator, María Patiño has no credibility as an information professional. Moreover, she should have verified the news, but she didn't due to negligence, a fact that shows the Galician's malpractice.

"Since she confesses to having lied and declared her intention not to cause harm, that's why there's no crime. But she hasn't won anything and keeps lying," Antonio David repeated.

Next, the former civil guard revealed the reason why María Patiño admitted she had lied. According to him, she was afraid of "being criminally convicted and paying the 120,000 euros that were seized from her," he stated emphatically.

It is clear that Antonio David doesn't agree at all with the content of María Patiño's tweet. Far from stopping there, the Andalusian later questioned the work of the media that did not delve beyond the words of the well-known Galician journalist.

Antonio David Flores Accuses María Patiño of Having No Credibility

According to him, no media outlet has clarified the communicator's words or made it clear that she hasn't actually won anything in court.

Before concluding, Flores issued a warning. The former son-in-law of Rocío Jurado announced that he would meet with his lawyers. With them, he will now have to decide whether to file a civil lawsuit or appeal and go to the Supreme Court.

"I do believe in justice," stated Rocío Flores's father. Words after which he also appreciated the speed with which the sentence had been issued.