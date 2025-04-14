Antonio David Flores Bets Everything and Unveils Fran Rivera's Big Exclusive

Antonio David Flores dedicated one of his latest live streams to the birth of Fran Rivera's fourth child. The YouTuber provided details of the happy news and wished the best for Lourdes Montes, the bullfighter's wife, as well as the baby. It was then that the Andalusian hinted that Carmina Ordóñez's son will be on the cover of a well-known magazine in the coming weeks with the intention of introducing the newborn.

Flores was convinced that Eugenia Martínez de Irujo's ex will do an exclusive. "I have no doubt about seeing Fran Rivera and Lourdes in a magazine celebrating the birth of the baby," Antonio David stated.

| YouTube, Antonio David Flores

A stance that was later questioned by one of the collaborators of Rocío Flores's father. The photojournalist Pablo Calvo was very upset because many celebrities only show their best side if there's a check involved.

According to Antonio David Flores, Fran Rivera Will Introduce His Child Through an Exclusive

Everything suggests that Fran Rivera will introduce his child sooner or later in a publication as he has been doing so far. It should be remembered that in February 2019 he and his wife Lourdes Montes happily posed on the front page of ¡Hola! with their youngest child, Curro. Three weeks after the birth of their second child together, the happy couple allowed themselves to be photographed with their little one in their arms.

A few years earlier, in August 2015, the bullfighter and the designer sold the exclusive of Carmen's birth to the same magazine. It was then said that they might have pocketed about 250,000 euros for the mentioned photo report. Pipi Estrada confirmed this on Espejo Público, implying that this amount would correspond to a package of exclusives that would also include the girl's baptism.

Paquirri's Son Justified His Decision to Charge for Talking About His Life

It is thus clear that Paquirri's eldest son puts on his best face when he knows that there is financial compensation after a photograph. Nothing to do with his elusive attitude when reporters on the street ask him about family matters related to him or any of his siblings. Nor when the questions involve Isabel Pantoja, about whom he did speak at length on a Telecinco set.

At the time, Rivera clarified that for many years he didn't charge "a single euro for an interview thinking they would respect me." On the program Lazos de Sangre on La 1, the Andalusian then explained that he never felt respected.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Furthermore, he compared his situation with that of the reporters: "If they can profit from my life and it's okay, why is it wrong for me to do it?" A question with which he then justifies feeling truly more comfortable when there's a check involved.