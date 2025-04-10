Antonio David Flores Returns to the Fray and Reveals What No One Knows About Rocío Carrasco

Antonio David Flores is determined not to keep quiet about anything related to his ex-wife Rocío Carrasco. The man from Málaga has taken advantage of his YouTube channel to comment to his followers on a matter that has caught his attention. Specifically, Flores has revealed what is behind Carrasco's new project, who has joined La familia de la tele.

Rocío Flores's father asked his regular collaborators what their opinion was about his ex's new job with the public network. Additionally, he wondered why she was absent from the magazine's presentation that took place this Tuesday.

| YouTube, Antonio David Flores

Antonio David, after listening to his colleagues' interventions, took the floor to share his opinion on the matter. The Andalusian began by acknowledging that he wouldn't like to witness a televised meeting where the protagonists were Rocío Carrasco and Marta Riesco.

Antonio David Flores Warns of the Situation He Could Report to the Courts

An event that is likely to happen and in which, according to Flores, both could apologize and show mutual understanding. If it happens, it is possible that afterwards "my family and I will receive an attack," hinted the former Telecinco collaborator.

"That's what I wouldn't like to see," Antonio David Flores hinted. He warned: "If so, I will have to take legal action. Not criminally, but civilly," he stated emphatically.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Canal Quickie

Throughout his intervention, Rocío Flores's father was convinced that the mentioned scene will happen. A moment that the viewer expects and that is in line with what the producers of the new show aim to offer the audience.

Antonio David made it clear that he is aware that the program will keep "the strategy of gender violence as an alleged complaint that ends up becoming a business." A phrase with which he recalled what, according to him, happened during the broadcast of the documentary Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva.

Insisting on what the public has witnessed in different Mediaset shows like Sálvame, Antonio David Flores is sure that we will see the same thing on the public network again. "It's going to be the same as on Telecinco these last years," he stated.

Antonio David Is Convinced of the Role Rocío Carrasco Will Have in Her New Show

We will have to wait to see how the televised meeting between Marta Riesco and Rocío Carrasco unfolds if it happens. Before the premiere of La familia de la tele, the one who was Antonio David's last known partner spoke at the presentation of the new show.

Without avoiding the question of whether she would see herself sharing a set with Rocío, Marta admitted that she would love to have a good relationship with her. "The truth is that I'm really looking forward to it, I have no problem," she began by saying.

| Instagram, @marta.riesco

The woman from Madrid acknowledged that she had been wrong with Rocío and expressed a wish: "I hope we could even get along well." Words that open the door to an understanding that will not be at all to the liking of her former partner.