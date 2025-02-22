Antonio David Flores Makes a U-Turn with What He Confesses About Anabel Pantoja

Antonio David Flores echoed a few days ago on his YouTube channel the rumors pointing to problems in the couple formed by Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez. The man from Málaga focused on the video with which Isabel Pantoja's niece defends herself against those who claim she has broken up with her daughter's father.

Antonio David's followers witnessed the recording that Anabel posted on her Instagram wall. A graphic testimony showing the couple from behind facing the sea with their baby in a loving attitude.

Exclusiva: ANABEL DESMIENTE

Flores then played a recording in which one of his loyal followers referred to the sensationalism with which some are handling everything related to Anabel and her family. An audio in which she denounced the unbearable pressure the couple is being subjected to.

Antonio David Flores Makes It Clear If There Is a Crisis Between Anabel and David Rodríguez

A few days after the publication Antonio David referred to on his channel, Anabel insisted again that everything is fine with her partner. It was precisely Valentine's Day the date chosen by the influencer to reassure those who doubt the stability of her romantic relationship.

Making it clear that there is no crisis, she received a bouquet of white roses from her daughter's father. An occasion in which the Andalusian and the physiotherapist started the day with a special breakfast: avocado toast and fried eggs.

"Everything is super in order," wrote Anabel Pantoja again, confirming that there are no problems in her relationship with David Rodríguez. Kiko Rivera's cousin insists she is very close to her boyfriend and focused on caring for her daughter Alma.

A few days ago alarms went off after David flew to Córdoba. Some questioned whether the real reason for this trip was a crisis in the couple. It should be remembered that the couple is living a very delicate situation after their daughter's hospitalization and the subsequent ongoing judicial investigation.

However, the man from Córdoba traveled to his hometown to sort out some matters, such as visiting the Córdoba clinic where he works and meeting with his lawyers. Just three days later, David Rodríguez returned to the Canary Island where his partner and daughter reside.

It was last Saturday when the niece of Isabel Pantoja confirmed that there is no crisis in their relationship. Anabel shared a story that showed the family plan she and her boyfriend were enjoying.

Anabel Pantoja and Her Partner Give Clues About How Their Relationship Is

Anabel and David enjoyed a basketball game from their couch at home. Both were very alert to the progress of the sports event but also to every movement of their baby through a camera.

The truth is that some images of the couple have been spread in the media in which there seems to be some distance between them. A circumstance that contrasts with what a Telecinco reporter has experienced after following the steps of Anabel and David in recent days.

"I am witnessing that union they want to convey on social media," assured this person from the Vamos a ver team dispatched to the Canary Islands. A bond she also perceived after seeing Anabel and David enjoying the pool, sunbathing, and giving each other "affection." It is clear that Antonio David was not wrong in questioning those who insist on talking about a crisis in this couple.