The Whole Truth About Pedro José Morales's Case: Today's 'Crims' by Carles Porta

The successful Crims from TV3 delves once again into a terrifying real event in its new installment titled La Moncloa, which premieres tonight. Carles Porta, the host of the program, will analyze in detail a macabre crime that occurred in Lleida in 2011.

The case is about the brutal murder of a man whose remains were found scattered in reservoirs in the province. The episode reconstructs the events with testimonies, police reports, and judicial statements, showing the difficulties of the investigation.

Additionally, Carles Porta will discuss the process that led to the conviction of the main suspect. A case that kept Catalan society on edge and that, more than a decade later, continues to generate shock.

A Macabre Discovery in the Utxesa Reservoir

On July 3, 2011, a fisherman at the Utxesa reservoir in Torres de Segre made a shocking discovery. The man found a human leg floating in the water. This finding marked the beginning of a complex investigation.

Days later, authorities located more human remains both in the same reservoir and in the Seròs dam. Forensic evidence identified the victim as Pedro José Morales, a man of Dominican origin residing in Lleida.

| 3Cat

An Occupied House at the Center of the Investigation

The investigation quickly led to an occupied house known as La Moncloa, where Morales lived with other tenants. The agents focused their suspicions on Cruz Javier de los Santos, the victim's neighbor, who disappeared after the crime.

The collected evidence suggested that the murder occurred in the building, where the body was later dismembered. However, the investigation faced numerous obstacles as some witnesses retracted their statements.

Arrest, Trial, and Conviction

The main suspect fled the country shortly after the crime, but authorities managed to locate and extradite him to Spain. In the trial, the prosecution requested 12 and a half years in prison for homicide, in addition to an additional sentence for desecration of a corpse.

Finally, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia upheld the 12-year prison sentence for De los Santos, finding him guilty of the brutal murder. Additionally, another person involved in the case was convicted of concealment after helping the assailant flee the country.

With this installment, Carles Porta once again sheds light on a crime that shook Lleida. There is no doubt that the true crime program will show in detail the harshness of the events and the judicial process that led to the conviction of its perpetrator.