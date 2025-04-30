Antonio David Flores Gives a Last-Minute Update on Fran Rivera That Leaves Everyone in Shock

Antonio David Flores echoed on his YouTube channel the birth of Fran Rivera's fourth child. Specifically, the former civil guard focused on the information provided by the program Y ahora Sonsoles, which revealed that the child's godfather will be José Luis López Fernández, "El Turronero." A fact that surprised Antonio David and his collaborators.

Rocío Carrasco analyzed the decision of the Rivera Montes marriage. "The Turronero thing makes a lot of sense for several reasons," the YouTuber hinted. Flores recalled the large parties that the businessman from Cádiz has organized and in which he has had numerous well-known faces.

| YouTube, Antonio David Flores

Events in which the son of Carmina Ordóñez has also been present, showing the strong friendship that unites them. "He is a businessman, and there is probably something behind it that has influenced him being the godfather of his child," Antonio David pointed out.

Antonio David Flores Clarifies That Fran Rivera's Decision Makes a Lot of Sense

Next, the man from Málaga insinuated that, beyond a friendship, there could be a commercial or business relationship until now unknown between Fran Rivera and "El Turronero."

Pablo Calvo, paparazzi and collaborator of the aforementioned YouTube channel, intervened to question Fran's decision about the godfather of his fourth child. The aforementioned reporter expressed his bewilderment about the fact that the chosen one is José Luis López Fernández. "The couple has many friendships, and it's strange that this man is the godfather," Calvo stated, referring to "El Turronero."

| Europa Press

According to Calvo, beyond economic interests, sentimental interest should prevail when choosing "the person who accompanies this child in his growth." He also emphasized the fact that Paquirri's eldest son has taken more into account the economic interests as his mother Carmina Ordóñez did in her day.

Throughout the live broadcast that Antonio David has offered to his followers, he and his collaborators have recalled the businesses of Fran Rivera. In addition to his career in the bullrings, Lourdes Montes's husband has caused substantial income thanks to his presence on magazine covers and television sets.

Antonio David Flores Analyzes Why Fran Rivera Has Chosen "El Turronero" as His Child's Godfather

Economic amounts that he has invested later and that, to this day, allow him to lead a comfortable lifestyle. "Where he handles himself best is in the media arenas," Pablo Calvo pointed out, insisting that he did not manage to shine in the bullrings like his father. It was other events, such as marrying Eugenia Martínez de Irujo that in his day opened the doors of the media arena for him.

Now, pending confirmation of the date of Fran Rivera's child's baptism, what many are wondering is whether there will be a cover with the baby. A question that Antonio David Flores is sure will happen either in the magazine ¡Hola! or perhaps in another publication.

| Europa Press

Be that as it may, the decision of Fran and Lourdes Montes to name "El Turronero" as Nicolás's godfather is not without controversy. An important step after which it is inevitable to wonder about the reasons that have led them to it.