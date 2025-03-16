David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti's Announcement Confirms What Many Suspected

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti began their relationship in 2016 shortly after meeting thanks to a mutual friend. A consolidated love from which their two children, Matteo and Bianca, were born. Now, as the couple approaches nearly a decade of love, the Andalusian singer and his wife have exchanged words on social media that show how in love they are.

A few weeks ago, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day by publicly sharing messages of love and images of moments from their life that they cherish with affection. A gesture that shows how happy they are.

"My forever valentine! Te Amo," wrote Rosanna Zanetti on her wall. The Venezuelan acknowledged that she enjoys looking back to remember "all the beautiful things we've experienced these 9 years." Additionally, she made it clear that what excites her the most is looking to the future to "continue building together."

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti Surprise by Revealing Their Most Intimate Side

Words she wrote on her social media profile alongside a video of both of them where kisses, hugs, and smiles were the protagonists. Gestures that demonstrate the couple's complicity and that quickly received applause from their followers.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

David Bisbal himself also reacted shortly after to the publication by the mother of his two young children. "Watching the video, I realize I've been smiling the whole time remembering these moments! How beautiful!" acknowledged the Almerian.

A comment with which the singer showed he felt happy thinking about this stage of his life shared with his wife.

The Almerian Singer Left Behind His Usual Discretion to Proclaim His Love for the Woman of His Life

It should be remembered that a year after starting their relationship, Bisbal and Zanetti became a couple. Very discreet with everything related to their private life, the singer and the model got married in 2018 in secret in a village in Segovia in front of 30 guests.

A wedding that became known days after its celebration on social media thanks to snapshots shared by the protagonists. "Not even in dreams could we have imagined a more perfect wedding: romantic, emotional, discreet, and in the utmost intimacy," wrote the singer.

| Instagram, @davidbisbal, en.e-noticies.cat

Words with which the performer of Ave María once again made it clear that keeping his private life away from the spotlight is very important to him. Even so, there are occasions like Valentine's Day when the couple breaks their usual discretion to exchange romantic declarations of love like this most recent one.