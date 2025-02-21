Anita Matamoros Confirms Something About Makoke's Life That Few Had Suspected

During her last public appearance, Anita Matamoros left more than one person speechless with the latest and revealing information she confirmed about her mother Makoke's life. A fact that, surely, few suspected.

It was last Monday, February 17, when Supervivientes confirmed Makoke's participation in its new edition. This way, and after several years "being in all the pools," the influencer's mother will travel to Honduras to experience this tough but exciting adventure.

| Instagram, @makoke_

An adventure that, for now, she will share with other well-known faces like Pelayo, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, or the young singer Almácor. Now, while waiting to know the names of the rest of the participants, Anita Matamoros has reappeared before the media.

This Thursday, February 20, Anita Matamoros attended the 81st edition of MBFWM, a fashion event held at the IFEMA fairgrounds. A moment that, as expected, reporters took advantage of to ask her about her mother's signing for the next edition of Supervivientes.

| Europa Press

As the content creator has assured, she is very excited that Makoke has accepted this challenge. However, although she has confessed that she will closely follow her competition, she has already confirmed that she will not go to any television set to defend her.

Meanwhile, Anita Matamoros had no problem confirming a detail about her mother's life to the reporters. Without mincing words, the young woman revealed what will be the biggest challenge she will face in Honduras.

Anita Matamoros Reveals a Fact About Makoke's Life That Few Suspected: "It's What She'll Handle Best"

Anita Matamoros couldn't hide her excitement when asked about Makoke's participation in this well-known survival reality show. "I'm very excited that she's going to experience something like this, very eager to see how she does."

Additionally, after assuring that "she's going to do great," the influencer shared with the reporters one more fact about her mother's most intimate and personal side.

| Europa Press

So much so that, when asked what she considers her mother's weak point, Anita Matamoros was very clear: "Her mind."

"The moment of downturn, of missing us, I think she's going to miss her grandchildren a lot... Us and her partner, but she has a weakness for her grandchildren," Makoke's daughter added.

However, although she knows that the distance will take a toll on her mother, Anita Matamoros also believes that "the physical aspect is what she'll handle best."

Finally, the content creator has completely closed the door to this type of television program. She believes that "getting into something like that would be throwing everything away."

However, Anita Matamoros wanted to make it very clear that Supervivientes seems to her "a wonderful program, where you can test yourself in that way."