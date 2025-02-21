Cindy Crawford's Confession About Richard Gere That Has Set Off All Alarms

Cindy Crawford, who was one of the great models of the 90s, turns 59. She does so with a confession about Richard Gere that has raised alarms: she never knew if they were friends. Their marriage caused a sensation, but they were only together for four years.

As Crawford confessed at the time, distance was what ultimately blew up the relationship. At that time, both stood out in their respective careers, and success took away time to be together. This has led Cindy to reconsider if they really shared more than fame.

| Europa Press

Cindy Crawford Surprises by Talking About Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood in the 90s. Their relationship began in 1987 when they met at a party and quickly fell in love. They married in 1991, but their marriage faced challenges that eventually led to their separation.

Now that the model turns 59, she has surprised with a confession about her relationship with the actor: she never knew if they were friends. Both actors' careers also influenced their marriage. Richard was an established actor while Cindy was rising as a supermodel.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

This success led them to be one of the most famous and sought-after couples at all kinds of social events. However, the distance due to their different careers ended up wearing down the marriage and they decided to divorce. Added to this is the fact that Crawford was only 22 years old and Richard was one of the most recognized Hollywood actors.

This is what has led her to reconsider now if it was really love they felt or if they were simply two stars of the moment coming together. "We were many other things, but I don't know if we were ever friends because I was young and he was Richard Gere," she confessed.

Cindy has also spoken about her personal evolution during her marriage. As she approached her 30s, she began to reconsider many things. This personal transformation contributed to the growing disconnection between her and Richard.

Cindy Crawford Keeps a Good Memory of Richard Gere

During their relationship, the couple became one of the most photographed icons in Hollywood. Cindy, an acclaimed supermodel, and Richard, an established actor, enjoyed an active public life. Cindy and Gere's relationship was intense but also marked by the pressure of fame.

In fact, the model acknowledges that it was the actor who taught her to deal with the spotlight and media pressure. Despite this, the marriage lasted four years, and in 1995 they decided to separate. Cindy's assessment of that time with Richard is positive and she admits she has very fond memories.

| Europa Press

However, she can't ignore that her youth was a handicap in their relationship and that she grew personally when they divorced. "You're willing to mold yourself based on the person you're in love with," she admitted.

The separation, although painful, was an opportunity for Cindy to grow personally and professionally. She continued with her modeling career and later ventured into the business world with her own company.

Meanwhile, Richard continued with his successful career in the film industry. Personally, both also rebuilt their lives. Crawford married Rande Gerber in 1998 with whom she had two children and with whom she is still married today.

Gere, meanwhile, after numerous romantic relationships and two failed marriages, has remarried the Spaniard Alejandra Silva. With her, he has had two children and has moved to live in Madrid.