Ángel Herrero, father of Pepe Herrero and contestant of 'Survivor 2006,' dies.

Supervivientes is in mourning. Ángel Herrero, who was a contestant in the 2006 edition, passed away this Monday, February 3, in Madrid. The former contestant was surrounded by his family in his final moments.

At 65 years old, his son Pepe, winner of Gran Hermano 7, encouraged him to live the experience. His participation in the reality show was a milestone due to his affable character and spirit of perseverance. During the adventure, he shared the stage with well-known faces like Marlene Mourreau and Verónica Romero.

Despite his advanced age, Ángel managed to stay in the competition for 42 days. His resilience and charisma earned him the affection of the public. His farewell from the program was emotional and remembered by his fellow contestants.



Jesús de Manuel, singer and former fellow contestant on Supervivientes, announced the sad news. Ángel passed away at 84 years old from undisclosed causes. His loved ones were with him until the very end.

The singer shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram profile. In it, he recalled their time on the island of Samaná in 2006. He highlighted his poise, education, and class at all times.

"I will never forget how you were willing to do everything we asked," wrote Jesús de Manuel. He fondly remembered his participation in his first music video, "Amor de contrabando." He expressed gratitude for his friendship and sent condolences to the family.

Ángel Herrero, a very beloved person

Verónica Hidalgo also wanted to say farewell to Ángel Herrero. The model shared Jesús de Manuel's post. With this gesture, she demonstrated that, although time has passed, the affection remains intact.

Other former contestants of Supervivientes 2006 have expressed their condolences. Through social media, they have recalled anecdotes and moments shared with him. His time on the program left a mark on many of them.

Ángel Herrero's family has not released statements. However, friends and acquaintances have shown their respect in this difficult time. His memory will endure in the minds of those who shared moments with him.