In the program Y ahora Sonsoles, they talked about Enrique Ponce's retirement from the bullrings. The bullfighter has said farewell to his career at the Monumental Plaza de Toros México. Additionally, a key detail about Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's wedding has been revealed.

Enrique Ponce's retirement has been a day full of tributes and recognitions. Considered one of the most prominent figures in bullfighting, Enrique Ponce has received the support of the fans. His farewell took place during the anniversary fair.

The bullfight was marked by the lack of bravery of the bulls from the Los Encinos ranch. It wasn't a spectacular show in terms of livestock quality. However, Ponce managed to overcome it with his mastery, receiving unanimous recognition from the audience.

Y ahora Sonsoles reveals the key detail about Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's wedding

Sonsoles Ónega confessed live: "Since I've been in the media, I've said farewell to Enrique Ponce 70 times." But this time it was definitive.

The bullfighter himself confirmed his retirement in another interview: "I want to say farewell properly. You have to know when to say farewell, and I want to leave while I'm on top, without being pushed out," the bullfighter assured.

With these words, he made it clear that his decision is firm and well thought out. It was a heartfelt farewell, but with the satisfaction of a job well done. Ponce wanted to end his career at the top, without waiting for his performance to decline.

Enrique Ponce is very much in love with Ana Soria

Additionally, Ponce revealed a key detail. "Ana has supported me, although I know she doesn't like bullfighting at all," he confessed. The bullfighter is happy to be able to live a peaceful life with Ana Soria.

This new stage will allow him to enjoy his relationship without the risk and demands of bullfighting. Ana has been an essential pillar in his life, and her love has been decisive in his decision.

In Y ahora Sonsoles, an important detail was revealed. With this retirement, Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria's wedding is closer than ever.

Now, without bullfighting commitments, the bullfighter has time to make wedding plans. The couple's wedding seems imminent. It is expected that in the coming months, Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria will finalize the details of their wedding, an event that will undoubtedly be followed with great anticipation.