In the program Y ahora Sonsoles they talked about the latest news on Anabel Pantoja and her investigation. Anabel Pantoja has captured much of the media attention in recent weeks. Sonsoles Ónega revealed during a live conversation what the doctors have said about Anabel Pantoja's daughter.

New information has emerged every day, however, they haven't wanted to comment. They have tried to maintain normalcy. Their priority has been their daughter's recovery.

| Antena 3

Sonsoles Ónega had the participation of Fran Fajardo, a court journalist from Canarias 7. During the talk, Sonsoles confirmed that Anabel Pantoja went to the hospital yesterday.

Sonsoles Ónega reveals what the doctors have said about Anabel Pantoja's daughter

Anabel Pantoja went to the medical center joined by her mother, Merchi, where routine tests were performed on the baby. They underwent several medical exams to evaluate the little one's progress. The specialists wanted to ensure that everything is progressing as expected.

Fran Fajardo revealed key information: “The news is positive, the tests were positive. The doctors believe that the aftereffects may dissipate.” These words greatly pleased Sonsoles Ónega, who expressed her happiness upon hearing this news.

| Antena 3

The doctors have highlighted the unbelievable recovery capacity of the little one, describing it as almost miraculous. This information was exclusively revealed by Sonsoles Ónega during her conversation. The best possible news has been confirmed, Anabel Pantoja's daughter is recovering little by little.

The medical team has highlighted that the progress has been faster than expected. They haven'ted that the little one has replied well to the treatments. They haven't observed serious complications, and every day has shown signs of improvement.

Sonsoles Ónega talks about the latest news on Anabel Pantoja

Since her admission, Anabel Pantoja and her mother have stayed by the girl's side. They have avoided speaking publicly about the matter because both have wanted to focus exclusively on her well-being. The specialists have recommended continuing with medical follow-up and have insisted that there is still a recovery process ahead.

| @anabelpantoja00

The program has emphasized the importance of family support. They have mentioned that the affection of her loved ones has been key in the little one's progress.

Sonsoles Ónega concluded the segment with a message of encouragement. She expressed her desire to continue reporting on this case with good news.