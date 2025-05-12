Anabel Pantoja talks about her daughter Alma again and ends up crying: she no longer hides

Anabel Pantoja has spoken publicly about her daughter Alma on several occasions, expressing her concern for her health and well-being. Focused on the day-to-day of the little one, Isabel Pantoja's niece recently posted on her wall giving all the spotlight to her daughter. The influencer shared the baby's first swim in the pool, an exciting moment that made Anabel unable to hold back tears.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

"Amazed by her first swim in the pool. I keep saying she is and will be a little mermaid," wrote Anabel Pantoja about an image in which she appeared in the water next to the girl's float.

These words are reminiscent of the moment when the little one turned one month old. Then, the Sevillian referred to Alma as her "little mermaid."

Anabel Pantoja can't avoid the emotion when talking about what happens with her daughter

Anabel and her partner David Rodríguez enjoy the warm temperatures of Gran Canaria. The couple has set their residence on the mentioned island, where they live in a penthouse with a pool. A place where they can enjoy the good weather and cool off, as well as delight in the unbelievable views they can observe from their terrace.

A few days ago, Anabel shared with her followers that she had a bad night. However, far from complaining, Pantoja admitted that "it's okay" because she is "used to having wonderful nights." It was then that she explained that it was a summer day and that she was about to get "the pool ready."

| Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00, en.e-noticies.cat

Her more than two million followers are seeing with what emotion Anabel Pantoja is watching her daughter grow. The Andalusian, who this year experiences the Feria de Abril from a distance, didn't want to miss the opportunity to experience it in her own way.

Isabel Pantoja's niece passes on to her daughter the strong connection she has with the sea

The daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja uploaded a snapshot to her profile a few days ago showing the flamenco shoes her daughter was wearing. Personalized with her name, little Alma wore an accessory that reflects the customs her mother carries in her blood.

Hot months lie ahead in which Anabel's "little mermaid" will be able to enjoy the sea or the pool at home. Isabel Pantoja's niece refers to her daughter with this lovely nickname that shows her intimate connection with the sea. One of the spaces where the influencer seems to feel better and more in tune with herself.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Shortly after her birth, Anabel went with her partner and her daughter to contemplate the sea. A moment in which the Sevillian explained that this great mass of saltwater will be a "lifelong friend" for her daughter. It only remains to wait a little longer for the influencer to decide to share that the time has come for her baby to swim for the first time in the ocean waters.