'Fiesta' Makes an Anticipated Announcement About Belén Rodríguez's Condition in the Hospital

Fiesta surprised this afternoon by giving a last-minute update about its collaborator Belén Rodríguez, who is facing throat cancer. Specifically, after it came to light that she was hospitalized, the situation was clarified. An expected announcement was made by her fans: there is no need to worry because everything is going well.

If she remains in the medical center, it is because she is better under medical supervision. And to overcome some minor ailments that had appeared.

Fiesta Ends Rumors About Belén Rodríguez's Hospitalization

This Sunday, the program Fiesta surprised its audience with an update on the health of its collaborator, Belén Rodríguez. The journalist, known for her participation in various television spaces, was diagnosed last November with a malignant tumor in the throat. Since then, she has been undergoing rigorous radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

Today, during the broadcast, Iván Reboso, a close friend and colleague of hers, shared details about her current state after it was revealed that she is hospitalized. He said: “She has authorized me to tell it, so there are no speculations and so that no one worries or takes it out of context. She is hospitalized right now.”

“She has been undergoing treatment for several weeks and this has caused her pain. She couldn't ingest food well and the doctors have told her that it is better for her to be there. Yes, simply to give her the right dose of food and alleviate this pain so that she is strong.”

Fiesta Gives an Expected and Positive Announcement About Belén Rodríguez

Despite the concern, Iván Reboso, who admitted that it is not known how many days she will be hospitalized, sent a message of calm to Belén Rodríguez's followers. He did so by saying: “She wants to convey a message of tranquility.”

“Last Friday she faced her last chemo and wants to make it clear that everything is going well. She is leaving all her friends speechless with her strength and resilience.”

At this point, Emma García spoke to reiterate that the collaborator is very strong. She said: “She continues going to the gym and sends me photos from there.”

In this context, Rodríguez's recent hospitalization is presented as a preventive measure to ensure her well-being during the recovery process. Medical professionals believe that, under hospital supervision, they will be able to more effectively manage the complications that have arisen. And, of course, ensure that the journalist receives the necessary nutritional support to maintain her strength.

The television community and Belén's followers remain alert to updates on her health, sending messages of support and wishing her a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, the Fiesta team has committed to keeping the audience informed.