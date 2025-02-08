The secret of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez is revealed: everything is confirmed

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are experiencing weeks of extreme tension. The couple is in the eye of the storm after it was revealed that they are being investigated in the Investigative Court number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Now the best-kept secret of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez has been uncovered: they have a door in their house to slip away from the press.

Everything began when their daughter was admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Although the minor has already been discharged, the court has opened an investigation.

It is suspected that the injuries the girl presented could have been caused. This has caused a great media stir and constant siege by the press at the couple's home.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez try to live a normal life

Despite the pressure, Anabel and David have chosen silence. They continue living in their house, trying to avoid the media at all costs.

What has attracted the most attention is how they manage to move without being detected. With journalists stationed day and night at their door, it remains a mystery how they manage to go out, shop, or receive visitors without being seen.

Now, everything has come to light. Reporter Arabella Otero, from the program TardeAR, has uncovered the couple's best-kept secret. Her revelation has left everyone astonished.

"We just discovered the mystery of why we were missing Anabel's exit when she had recorded a video at sunset. Or why we've seen David return from the gym, but we haven't seen the exit," explained the journalist live.

The best-kept secret of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez is confirmed

The enigma was solved when Arabella witnessed something unexpected. "Now, when I was prepared to go live, I saw David's car pass by, but five minutes ago I had seen him on the terrace," the young journalist recounted.

The key detail was in the house itself, according to the reporter, Anabel and David's house has another hidden access. It is not the garage, but a secret entrance that has allowed them to evade the media without being detected. This discovery explains how they have managed to outsmart the journalists for weeks.

The news has caused a great impact in the media. No one suspected that the couple had such an effective escape route. Now, with the secret uncovered, everything points to reporters trying to monitor every possible exit from the house.

Meanwhile, the judicial investigation continues. Anabel Pantoja and David remain silent, without making statements. The expectation around their case continues to grow, and the revelation of this secret access has only fueled media interest.