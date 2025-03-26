Ana Obregón Speaks Again About Her Son Aless Lequio's Will: 'I Have Fulfilled'

Ana Obregón has celebrated Anita's second birthday with an interview where she has once again talked about Aless Lequio's legacy. Since his sad passing, the actress has devoted her efforts to fulfilling what was her son's last wish. "I have fulfilled his last wish," she states, referring to the arrival of Anita Sandra.

Ana maintains that her granddaughter represents Aless's greatest work and is convinced that her son is proud of her. "I think Aless likes how I take care of his daughter, he can't give her all the love he would want to give her," she explains.

Ana Obregón Talks About Aless Lequio's Legacy

Ana Obregón has been in the spotlight following the death of her son, Aless Lequio, and the arrival of Anita Sandra. Since Álex's passing, Ana has worked tirelessly to honor his legacy, dedicating the last few years to it. Now, on the occasion of her granddaughter's birthday, the presenter has once again talked about her son's will.

In an interview for ¡Hola!, Ana confesses that she has fulfilled Álex's last wish through her dedication to her granddaughter Anita. After her son's death, the arrival of the girl meant a rebirth for her, a breath of hope that drives her to live. "I have fulfilled his last wish," Obregón affirms, speaking about her full dedication to Anita.

The actress maintains that Álex left in his will his desire to be a father, and Ana has done everything possible to make it a reality. Something she is sure her son is very proud of. "Aless likes how I take care of his daughter, he can't give her all the love he would want to give her," she explains.

"I know he is calm and at peace knowing that I have fulfilled his last wish," she adds, happy to have managed to make his legacy a reality. The arrival of Anita placed Ana in a very complicated position with numerous voices against her. She was questioned and censured for it, but she never took a step back.

Ana feels that she has honored Aless's memory by passing on his legacy to his daughter Anita, ensuring that his spirit continues to live. The memory of the young man is very present in the girl's life and also in her way of being. "She is a spitting image of her father," Obregón states.

Ana Obregón Proud to Keep Aless Lequio's Memory Alive

From the day Ana Obregón said goodbye to Aless Lequio, she dedicated every minute of her life to fulfilling his last wishes. The first of these was to create the foundation that bears his name to promote childhood cancer research.

Both she and Alessandro Lequio have brought the organization to life, thus honoring their son's memory. After this project, Ana embarked on another more personal one, which was publishing El chico de las musarañas. It was the book that Aless had started writing and, unfortunately, could not finish.

The actress took charge of it, contributing what the loss of her only son meant to her. The book was not without controversy, as many pointed out the excessive prominence of Ana in Álex's posthumous work.

But, without a doubt, the most unexpected news for everyone was the birth of Anita as Aless's daughter born after his passing. The commotion was immense, but Ana explained that the girl's arrival represented her son's last wish before dying. This way, she has fulfilled Álex's deepest wish.

His memory remains alive in the hearts of his loved ones, especially in his mother, who fights to keep his legacy alive. Ana has wanted her granddaughter to grow up knowing that, although death took Álex, his memory endures in every corner of her life.