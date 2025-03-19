Unexpected Confession by Paola Olmedo, José María Almoguera's Ex: 'He Had Problems'

After some time away from the media spotlight, Paola Olmedo has returned to our lives with an unexpected exclusive after undergoing surgery. Completely unrecognizable, José María Almoguera's ex has confessed that she underwent a new operation because "she had problems" that "affected her throat and ear."

A few weeks ago, after years dealing with physical problems that affected both her hearing and her digestive system, Paola took the definitive step.

| Europa Press

José María Almoguera's ex decided to put herself in the hands of doctors and underwent a complex surgery of almost seven hours to reconstruct much of her face. An intervention that was extremely delicate due to the large number of nerve endings in the area.

Now, practically recovered, Paola Olmedo has become the main protagonist of the latest publication of the magazine Lecturas. Through an exclusive, Carmen Borrego's former daughter-in-law has broken her silence to speak openly about the decision that has completely changed her life.

In addition to showing the shocking result of her latest surgery, José María Almoguera's ex has revealed what her closest circle's first impressions were. "My mother didn't recognize me," she revealed on the cover. A reaction very similar to that of her children and her current partner.

Meanwhile, Paola Olmedo has had no problem sharing with the publication how the intervention she underwent a month and a half ago was. At that moment, she exposed the "problems" she suffered before making this important decision.

During her interview, Paola Olmedo has revealed all the details of the important cosmetic surgery she underwent about six weeks ago. A procedure that, without a doubt, has changed her life:

"Three surgeons operated on me a month and a week ago for six and a half hours. Long before the digestive problems, I had hearing problems, it affected my throat and ear. As the years go by, it gets worse and you stop hearing... Either you have surgery or you go deaf."

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, José María Almoguera's ex has pointed out that, finally, the doctors also had to operate on her nose, an intervention that was not part of her plans.

"They had to retouch everything. The surgeon told me that the nose looked odd and they had to touch it too. I didn't expect the nose," Paola Olmedo added.

However, everything suggests that she couldn't be happier with the results. Despite not "expecting so much change," there is no doubt that this operation has greatly improved her health condition.