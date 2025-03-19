This Is the Incredible Mansion Where Marc Márquez Lives with His Girlfriend, Gemma Pinto

Marc Márquez, one of the most successful MotoGP riders, is recognized not only for his skill on the track but also for his decisions off it. After suffering a severe humerus fracture in 2020, Marc Márquez chose to change his home and move to Madrid.

The rider found an ideal place in the Spanish capital to overcome his adversity. It is an impressive mansion in the exclusive area of La Finca, in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

This Is Marc Márquez's Spectacular Mansion

This spectacular villa, valued at more than ten million euros, boasts 14,531 sq. ft. (1,350 square meters) of top-level. The residence is not only a refuge for the rider but also for his girlfriend, Gemma Pinto.

The mansion is designed with maximum comfort and elegance. Inside, the seven rooms stand out, decorated with high-end designer furniture and state-of-the-art appliances.

The living room, in shades of black, brown, and beige, creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. A chocolate brown sofa and striped cushions, along with a decorative showcase, complement the space equipped with the latest technology.

The dining area, where the rider often hosts family and friends, features a table for more than ten guests. Additionally, Marc Márquez's home includes a game room equipped with a pool table and a dartboard.

To complete the retreat, the home includes a fully equipped gym with training machines and a folding massage table for physiotherapy. There are also shelves displaying some of his trophies, helmets, and books.

Marc Márquez and Gemma Pinto Are More in Love Than Ever

The exterior is equally impressive, with a multi-level pool, a chill-out area with a Balinese bed, and a glass table. It is an ideal space to enjoy warm summer afternoons in good company.

Marc Márquez's estate in the La Finca area is not only a symbol of his success in the racing world. The Catalan's house is also a space where he has found peace and comfort to recharge his energy.

With its avant-garde design, spaces designed for relaxation, and family atmosphere, this residence has become the perfect place for the rider and Pinto. A place to enjoy a quiet and relaxed life away from the media spotlight.