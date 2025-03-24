Amador Mohedano Speaks in These Terms About Rosa Benito and Everyone Is Shocked

Days after his last television appearance, Amador Mohedano has once again left more than one person speechless by speaking more clearly than ever about Rosa Benito. Rocío Jurado's brother has had no qualms about revealing where they currently stand.

It was in 2013 when these two figures from our country's social press ended their marriage, after more than 36 years together and four children in common. Throughout this time, their relationship has gone through several ups and downs; however, everything suggests that they are currently more distant than ever.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

Proof of this are the latest and revealing statements made by Amador Mohedano to a Europa Press team. As he stated on ¡De Viernes!, the former representative has confirmed that Rosa Benito has blocked his calls, as she doesn't want him to keep talking about her.

"Things are over, a lot of time has passed, she has moved on and I have also moved on," he assured. However, he also acknowledged: "I've tried everything, I've already done everything" to be able to have a cordial relationship with her.

For this reason, and after the latest problems he has had with Rosa Benito, Amador Mohedano has made an important decision: "She doesn't want me to talk, and I'm not going to talk about her anymore."

Amador Mohedano Surprises with His Latest Words About Rosa Benito: "I'll Take This to the Grave"

However, although he is fully aware that reconciliation with Rosa Benito is now impossible, Amador Mohedano refuses to get rid of his wedding rings. "This was a part of me... I'll take this to the grave," he assured, making it clear that he doesn't plan to rebuild his life with someone else.

| Europa Press

He has been much more discreet when reporters from the aforementioned news agency asked him about his debt with the Treasury. Although during his last interview on ¡De Viernes! the brother of 'the greatest' assured that everything was "solved," nothing could be further from the truth.

That day, Amador Mohedano confirmed that he has finally settled that debt with the sale of his share of the Los Naranjos estate. However, Lecturas has pointed out that the new owner has asked for more square feet of the estate from Rocío Jurado's siblings.

| Telecinco

Apparently, Rosa Benito's ex-husband and his sister Gloria have kept the part of the land that has the house. This is why the two parties have a slight difference.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Gloria would have opposed this request. So much so that she decided to hire a surveyor to precisely establish the boundaries of the two halves of the property.

Now, far from wanting to address this issue in front of the press, Amador Mohedano has limited himself to assuring that "everything is solved," thus refusing to clarify whether this information is true.