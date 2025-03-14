Marta López Reveals the Truth About Ivonne Reyes's Physical Change: 'She Has...'

On the show TardeAR there has been a debate about the anticipated interview with Ivonne Reyes on ¡De Viernes!. The Venezuelan has confessed that she is completely ruined. However, what has been most surprising are the words that Marta López has dedicated live to the physical change of Ivonne Reyes: "Her face is more swollen."

Ivonne Reyes's economic situation has worsened due to the septicemia she suffered in the past. Tonight she will share all the details on Telecinco's show. An interview that the entire audience is eagerly awaiting.

During the broadcast of TardeAR, the collaborators reacted to the preview of the interview. The images caught Marta López's attention. The panelist noticed a significant physical change in Ivonne.

Marta López Reveals the Truth About Ivonne Reyes's Physical Change

"She looks more swollen, her face is more swollen," she assured. Her comment sparked a debate on the set. No one expected Marta López to be so candid live.

Marta did not stay on the surface. She wanted to explain what might be causing this change in Reyes's appearance: "It could be due to the medication she is taking and has taken," she stated. She referred to the treatments the presenter has followed after the septicemia and the depression she is going through.

Ivonne's situation has caused a flood of reactions. Raquel Bollo, also present on the show, wanted to share her opinion. "She's been like this for a while, I ran into her and she's still beautiful," she confessed with admiration.

Ivonne Reyes's health status worries her followers. In recent months, the former model has gone through difficult times. Her economic ruin and health problems have marked her life, and now she seeks to recover and share her story with the public.

Marta López Speaks on TardeAR About Ivonne Reyes

The interview on ¡De Viernes! promises to be revealing. Ivonne will recount firsthand the tough episodes she has lived through. Her statements could generate new reactions on television programs.

Meanwhile, her television colleagues have shown their support. Despite her physical change, they agree that Ivonne still maintains her essence. Her beauty and strong character remain intact.

The anticipation is high. Tonight, the audience will be able to learn firsthand what has happened in Ivonne Reyes's life. A testimony that promises to impact and move.