Impact on 'TardeAR': Verónica Dulanto Unveils Manuel González's Biggest Secret

The set of TardeAR has started the day with one of the most shocking revelations of the season. The program has uncovered the big secret of Manuel González, a current contestant on Supervivientes. Compromising information that could jeopardize his image because his friends almost attacked Montoya during a gig at a nightclub.

Everything started at yesterday's gala of Supervivientes, when Montoya reunited with Manuel González. A highly anticipated moment, as both have shared experiences on La Isla de las Tentaciones.

During the reunion, Montoya dropped a bomb: he claimed to know a secret about Manuel. However, he preferred to keep it to himself, creating a great stir on the set and on social media.

Verónica Dulanto Reveals Manuel González's Best-Kept Secret

Speculations quickly arose, but it was the TardeAR team that took the lead. Verónica Dulanto herself revealed that they know the whole truth.

According to the host, it is such delicate information that it could completely change Manuel's life. "It could ruin Manuel's life," she stated live, leaving viewers on edge.

Despite the pressure, Dulanto avoided giving too many details. However, she provided a crucial hint. "This secret happened during a gig," she stated.

Although Verónica Dulanto didn't hold out much longer and gave way to Leticia Requejo, who expanded on the information. "Manuel's friends wanted to give Montoya a slap on the back of the head during a gig," the journalist commented live.

Verónica Dulanto Causes a Stir on TardeAR with Her Information About Manuel González

This new scandal has come as a shock to the reality show's followers. No one expected this information about Manuel and his circle of friends, who wanted to attack Montoya during a party. Something that could severely affect Manuel's image.

The TardeAR team has insisted that the information is true and that if more details become public, it could generate a real media storm. Social media have exploded with theories and speculations, and many are waiting for Manuel's friends to speak out in the coming hours.

Manuel González's story on Supervivientes could take an unexpected turn. Especially after the exclusive given by Verónica Dulanto on TardeAR. Now, we can only wait to see how this new television scandal unfolds.