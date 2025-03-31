It's Confirmed: Carlota Corredera Acknowledges the Famous Rumor About Marta Riesco

Carlota Corredera debuted last Wednesday with Tentáculos, her new professional project on the same network from which Marta Riesco said goodbye this week. The journalist coincided with Antonio David Flores's ex before the audience, and both had the opportunity to refer to certain moments from the past.

It was then that it became clear to everyone that Marta Riesco holds no grudge against Rocío Carrasco's friend, although she questioned her harshly on several occasions. Carlota appeared very confident in stating that she had never spoken about Marta Riesco. "I've never said anything about her... about the partner you were surely with," she admitted without naming Antonio David Flores.

| TEN TV

Marta Riesco Showed a Very Good Attitude Toward the One Who Once Questioned Her Harshly

These were words to which Marta Riesco reacted immediately. "About me too, I've also been criticized, but well..." she hinted without wanting to enter into any controversy.

Then the Galician journalist wanted to know which of her statements she was referring to. "Remind me, please," Carlota insisted. Then Riesco pointed out that there were several programs in which you spoke about her "not in good terms."

Even so, Antonio David Flores's ex was understanding: "It's something that I understand now too." For the Madrid native, it was a dark stage that, although part of her past, she still remembers. "I had a hard time, and I have some comments recorded," she acknowledged.

Then it was when she announced whether she held a grudge against the former Mediaset presenter. "It's not with you in particular, with everyone there have been those moments, and I've talked about it," Marta assured.

Antonio David Flores's Ex Wishes Carlota Corredera the Best in Her New Stage

Riesco showed, with her attitude and words, that she was above the situation. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos admitted to having empathized with Carlota for the way she left Telecinco. "Something very similar happened to me too, and in the end, I wish you the best," she hinted about her new television project.

She warned, "I'm not that Marta you knew, hopefully, we can get to know each other in this new stage." Meanwhile, Carlota remained silent, listening to what her colleague had to say. She then explained what she thought of her: "I knew you as a reporter for El programa de Ana Rosa," the journalist simply said.

| La Osa Producciones Audiovisuales

A situation that few expected to occur in front of the cameras and that highlights that Marta Riesco is not resentful and is focused on her new job. Flores's ex will debut as a collaborator of La familia de la tele, the new space on Televisión Española.