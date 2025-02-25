Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere's Wife, Issues a Statement Confirming the Big Rumor

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere's wife, has just published a statement confirming the rumor: she feels completely happy with the American actor. Last Monday, the couple surprised with a getaway to the Maldives with their children and now they do it again with an idyllic image.

"What a delight, feeling lucky," the Galician has written, confirming how much she is enjoying this trip. The scene couldn't be more idyllic. In it, Richard and Alejandra enjoy a beautiful sunset on a paradisiacal beach.

| Europa Press

Alejandra Silva Confirms the Rumor About Richard Gere

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have chosen the Maldives as a destination for a family getaway after their recent move to Madrid. The couple, joined by their children, landed in this Indian Ocean archipelago, known for its paradisiacal beaches and crystal-clear waters.

From there, a statement from Silva has arrived confirming the rumor: she is happy with the actor. "What a delight, feeling lucky," Alejandra has written, joining her text with an idyllic image of her with Richard. This publication also confirms that the couple is going through one of their best stages.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Gere and Silva's arrival in the Maldives was announced by Alejandra herself through her social media. In a post, she showed a beautiful photo of her son, highlighting the family's joy on this trip. The trip caused a great stir as the couple tried to keep their vacation destination private.

After moving to Madrid, the couple chose this paradisiacal destination to relax. Surrounded by nature, they took advantage of the tranquility of the islands to enjoy the beauty and peace of the place. Although they have had a year full of professional commitments, they decided to escape to reconnect as a family.

The Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has become a favorite place for celebrities. Gere and Silva are no exception, and they headed there in the private jet of the renowned American actor.

Recently, the couple has been traveling a lot, having visited places like Granada and Cuenca; however, this trip seems to be a well-deserved break. The combination of sun, sea, and family has created memories they will cherish forever. Like the latest snapshot shared by Alejandra with Richard, which confirms how in love they are.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva, More in Love Than Ever

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva are experiencing one of the sweetest stages in their marriage. Their relationship is more than consolidated, and this has been demonstrated with the Galician's statement.

Moreover, this trip also comes at a significant moment for the family, as they recently moved their residence from the United States to Madrid. Gere acquired a mansion in the luxurious La Moraleja development, where he hopes to live these last years with Silva and his family.

| Europa Press

The move to Spain has been a new stage for both, who have found in Madrid an ideal place to live. The famous actor is delighted with this new stage in his life and is gradually discovering his wife's culture and traditions.

"The truth is that you're seeing us at our moment. We are happier than ever," Gere declared in his latest interview for Elle. "She, because she is at home, and I because if she is happy, I am happy," he added.

Richard and Alejandra have shown that despite their public life and multiple commitments, family well-being is essential for them. Hence their desire to move to Madrid and the reason for this getaway to the Maldives, which represents a break in their busy schedules.