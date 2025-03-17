Albert II and Charlene of Monaco, the Open Secret Is Confirmed: There Are Photos!

Albert II of Monaco and Charlene of Monaco recently attended the Provale Solidarité charity gala, an event aimed at supporting rugby players in difficulties after their retirement. The evening, held at the prestigious Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris, brought together more than 300 guests, including prominent figures from the world of sports and the economy.

A week after Charlene participated in a first aid workshop for International Women's Day, the princess reappeared alongside her husband at this charitable event. Her presence reaffirmed her commitment to rugby, a discipline in which she serves as president of the Monegasque federation. Both were protagonists of a night in which they not only demonstrated their support for the cause.

| Europa Press

A Charity Gala That Showed the Union Between Charlene and Albert of Monaco

The most anticipated moment of the night was the charity auction, where attendees could bid on 20 exclusive lots. Among the most desired items were jerseys signed by renowned rugby players and various works of art. The proceeds are allocated to the funding of Provale Solidarité's programs, focused on helping athletes after their professional careers.

Charlene of Monaco, as president of the Monegasque rugby federation, played a prominent role in the evening. With her presence, she reaffirmed the values of this sport, such as respect and team spirit. Her involvement in the cause and her constant support have consolidated her role within this field.

A Very Significant Wardrobe Choice That Captured All the Attention

One of the details that most caught the attention of the gala was the coordination in the outfits of Albert and Charlene. The princess set aside long dresses and opted for a black tuxedo, an elegant and sophisticated choice; a trend in recent months. She completed her look with Cartier earrings, Ralph Lauren heels, and a hairstyle with soft waves at the front.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, wore a tuxedo with a bow tie, following the event's strict dress code. His attire, almost identical to his wife's, made them one of the most talked-about images of the night. The complicity between them was evident, posing smilingly for the cameras and making it clear that they have overcome any past crisis.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

A Marriage Stronger Than Ever

This event has been a new demonstration of the couple's stability, dispelling any doubts about their relationship. Their closeness and connection in every public appearance make it clear that their marriage is experiencing a great moment.

After years of rumors about their relationship, Albert and Charlene of Monaco have shown that they remain united. Their presence at this gala, with gestures of complicity and elegance, confirms that they have left any crisis behind and that their relationship is at its best stage.