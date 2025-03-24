Alarm in Europe! Concerns Over the Safety of Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary

The recent public reappearance of Queen Mary of Denmark made it clear that her health issues were already overcome. She showed it during her visit to the National Knowledge Center for Early Intervention in Copenhagen. However, a new concern has begun to haunt the Royal House: this time, it is not about the monarchs' health, but their protection.

A Scandal Within the Danish Royal Guard Puts the Danish Royals in the Spotlight

A documentary broadcast by the Danish channel TV 2 has unleashed a storm. Under the title The Drugged Bodyguard, it exposes an uncontrolled culture within the Royal Guard, which has the mission of ensuring the monarchs' safety. What seemed like a traditional institution has been tarnished by worrying testimonies from former soldiers.

The images broadcast leave no room for doubt. Two members of the security corps appear consuming drugs on a saber inside the barracks, wearing the official uniform. The scene, released days earlier by the media outlet Se og Hør, confirmed what many already suspected: there are internal problems that could compromise the safety of the Danish Royal Family.

Alarming Testimonies Within a Key Institution

The accounts collected in the documentary reveal an out-of-control environment. "Parties, alcohol, and euphoric drugs are a dangerous cocktail along with weapons," warns the program's synopsis. The production includes interviews with two former members of the corps, Viktor Thomsen and Niklas Hladik, who confirm that drug use was common.

"I was on duty with someone who wasn't ready to start their shift," recalls Thomsen. Of the 151 former guards interviewed, 64% admitted to having used drugs during their service period. "With other people, I would snort cocaine up to three times a week, everyone knew that colleagues were on duty and high," stated another interviewee.

Many admitted to partying several times a week, even while on duty. In the words of another former guard: "It's not very reassuring when people are under the influence of some substance during work." The most concerning thing is that, according to reports, it was easy to evade controls, as tests were only conducted if there were suspicions.

Official Response and Comparisons with Other Royal Houses

Before the documentary's premiere, the Royal Guard itself replied on LinkedIn, providing data to clean up the institution's image. Of the 7,000 soldiers who completed their service between 2018 and 2024, only 13 tested positive in tests conducted on 3,500 people in 2024. Even so, they acknowledge that some young people arrive with harmful habits and reaffirm their "zero tolerance" policy.

The Danish Royals have not yet commented on the matter, although the issue directly affects them. It is not the first time a European royal house has been linked to scandals of this type. In 2020, three members of the Danish palace security were fined for being under the influence of alcohol and drugs during their shift.

Similar situations have occurred in Norway and the United Kingdom, with royal guards involved in substance use and trafficking. In all cases, the affected institutions opted to sanction, although without avoiding damage to their public image.