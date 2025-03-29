Adara Molinero Opens Up and Says What Many Think About Montoya: 'It's...'

Adara Molinero is one of the most remarkable former contestants in the history of Survivors. We can't overlook that the young woman has participated in two editions of the reality show. Therefore, her latest words have gained much more prominence than some might think.

The former contestant has completely opened up and expressed her opinion freely about José Carlos Montoya. The former participant of Temptation Island is currently participating in the survival competition. The Madrid native hasn't hesitated to say about the Sevillian that "Montoya's charisma hooks anyone; it's inevitable."

| Mediaset

Adara Molinero Says What She Thinks of Montoya, Current Contestant of Survivors

Adara Molinero participated in 2023 in Survivors, where she managed to be among the finalists, and also in 2024, she did the same in the All Stars edition. Therefore, she isn't missing the new installment of the reality show. This marked a turning point in her life, such as a relationship with Bosco.

She is following the competition with great passion and has now made it clear that there is a participant who fascinates her above the rest. It's Montoya. So much so that she has used social media to open up and reveal what many think of him: that he has enormous charisma.

She has made it clear through a tweet she posted on X: "Montoya's charisma hooks anyone. It's inevitable." To this, she added that "you can't stop looking at him."

Divided Reactions Among Adara Molinero's Followers

Adara Molinero's words have sparked a debate among her followers because many of her fans have acknowledged that they think the same about Montoya.

They have confessed it to her with comments like these: "He hooks me too." To which others have joined: "You always have good taste" and "You're absolutely right."

However, there are those who don't share this view of the Madrid native about Anita Williams's ex. They have indicated it to her with tweets like the following: "His is overacting," "He's the most annoying I've seen on TV," and "I can't stand him."

| Mediaset

The young Sevillian has been the protagonist of various moments in Survivors. From personal confessions to arguments with other contestants, his presence hasn't gone unnoticed. For example, he recently left the palapa after an intense argument, and he has also been involved in approaches and disagreements with his ex, evidencing a complex relationship that keeps the audience on edge.

Adara Molinero's opinion about him reflects the impact this contestant is having on Telecinco's reality show. His personality generates both admiration and controversy, keeping viewers alert to his evolution on the island. Among those who adore him is the Madrid native, who is already a historical figure of the aforementioned competition.