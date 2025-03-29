Emotion with the Words María 'La Jerezana' Has Dedicated to José María Almoguera

José María Almoguera and María Sánchez, known as "La Jerezana," have rekindled their excitement in love. The couple is showing day by day through their social media that they are happy with each other.

It is even more commendable, considering that both have experienced complicated breakups in the past. José María ended his relationship with Paola Olmedo just over a year ago. Meanwhile, María ended her story with Hugo Pierna last April, after more than ten years together.

Now, the story is different, their relationship is going smoothly. Since they met on Gran Hermano Dúo, they have become inseparable. Constant outings in Madrid, romantic dinners, walks, and gatherings with friends are their daily bread.

José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" Show Their Love Day by Day

They have even attended public events hand in hand. Their latest appearance on the red carpet left no doubt: they speak openly about their future together.

At first, their relationship was a secret because inside the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, they avoided letting others know what was happening. But once outside, they no longer hide. They share their daily lives with complete naturalness and have no qualms about showing off each other.

This Friday, María Sánchez gave a clear sign of how in love she is. Through her social media, she shared an image of José María working on TardeAR.

Alongside the image, she wrote a brief but strong phrase: "No one can be more handsome." Her followers reacted with enthusiasm. Many see this gesture as a public declaration of love.

José María Almoguera Surprises María "La Jerezana" with Romantic Gestures

José María didn't lag behind and replied with another romantic gesture. He shared a carousel of images from the pre-premiere of Punto Nemo, a magical night for both. In the post, he wrote: "Unforgettable day" and in the photos, the complicity between them is evident.

With these gestures, it is clear that their love is stronger than ever. They not only share their personal lives but also support each other in their professional projects. Both are willing to make their relationship work.

The couple's followers are delighted. Every post they make together unleashes a wave of positive comments. The love story of José María Almoguera and María "La Jerezana" continues to be written and, it seems, promises to be one of the most talked-about at the moment.