Absolute Silence About What Rappel Has Said About Carlo Costanzia: 'I Think That…'

Rappel has been one of the latest well-known figures to comment on the possible signing of Carlo Costanzia for Supervivientes. Ni que fuéramos echoed the statements of the fortune teller who is clear about how he would see Alejandra Rubio's boyfriend as a contestant: "I think he's going to have a very hard time," he predicted.

The seer, who made it clear that he wouldn't go to the aforementioned Telecinco reality show, expressed his doubts about the participation of Mar Flores's son. "I don't think he's a man who can stand being there," he insisted on Carlo's ability to remain on the island.

In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about Costanzia's participation in the next edition of the Telecinco reality show, which could premiere in early March.

Rappel Has Made It Clear If He Sees Carlo Costanzia as a Contestant on Supervivientes

Meanwhile, Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have taken it upon themselves to clear up all doubts. Mar Flores's son, without directly denying these reports, posted a video inside his car with his girlfriend reading the news on her phone.

The couple, through the aforementioned recording, made it clear that it is fake news. In that video Alejandra and Carlo confirmed that there had been no negotiation related to Telecinco's adventure reality show.

The collaborator of Vamos a ver, meanwhile, assured that she had no power to veto contestants, referring to the possible participation of Jeimy Báez, Carlo's ex.

Belén Esteban was very critical in Ni que fuéramos of Terelu Campos's daughter and her boyfriend. "The car video seems to me the tackiest thing in the world," she began by saying.

The panelist assured that both Carlo and Alejandra were going to look very bad. "Marta Riesco has audios confirming that there is a pre-contract and tests have been done," Esteban claimed.

Belén Esteban Claims There Are Audios Confirming That Carlo Is in Talks with Supervivientes

It was precisely Antonio David Flores's ex who claimed on Ni que fuéramos that Carlo would participate in Supervivientes 2025. According to Marta Riesco, the young man even underwent a medical examination to travel to Honduras.

It remains to be clarified whether Costanzia will finally dare to take on a survival reality show. Meanwhile, it is possible that the young man already has another television project in the works. Belén Esteban hinted on Ni que fuéramos that Carlo might be about to finalize his signing for the second edition of Dancing with the Stars.

The collaborator even dared to assert that, according to her sources, the contract with the program's producer, Bulldog TV, was already closed. It's only a matter of time before it becomes clear which show will finally feature Terelu Campos's son-in-law.