Absolute Silence on What Kiko Hernández Has Done to Terelu Campos Live

Kiko Hernández didn't take long to react in the most sincere and direct way after hearing Terelu Campos's latest statements. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos exploded live after witnessing how María Teresa Campos's daughter had questioned the street-level work of her colleagues. Kiko condemned Terelu, whom he described, among other adjectives, as "rude, arrogant, haughty, and conceited".

"You're the worst in the profession," added Fran Antón's husband, outraged by Terelu's words.

Alejandra Rubio's mother was with the reporters of Ni que fuéramos upon her arrival at Telecinco's facilities. "Every Friday the same thing," complained Campos, who had no intention of speaking to the media.

The Words Kiko Hernández Had Kept Until Now About Terelu Campos

An attitude that was repeated over the weekend when she was asked about the rumors suggesting that her daughter has forbidden her to show photos of her grandson. Although Alejandra denied this information, Terelu made it clear that she didn't want to comment on these "nonsense".

It was then that she referred to those who report on her life by questioning whether they have a journalist's license or not.

| Canal Quickie

A poisoned dart that Kiko Hernández, as it seems, didn't want to let pass. The Madrilenian highlighted the endurance of the colleagues: "Journalists and non-journalists, paparazzi and I don't know how many others are already being quite patient. Because on top of that, they treat you with respect," Kiko remarked.

The panelist used himself as an example and explained that if he were covering that information with the microphone, he wouldn't hold back what he really thinks of Terelu. Hernández then questioned the professionalism of Campos, whom he reminded earns "a lot of money for asking two questions at night. You're not even good at asking questions, you're only good at presenting," Kiko added.

Terelu Campos Was Harshly Questioned for Her Treatment of Reporters

The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos, visibly angry, continued with his speech and shared where, according to him, Terelu Campos's place is. Kiko acknowledged that Carmen Borrego's sister is good at presenting, but he clarified: "in an old-fashioned presenter way. Old, very old."

"You're not even good at collaborating," continued the former contestant of the third edition of Gran Hermano. Hernández concluded his exposition not without reminding Terelu that until now she had lived off her mother and "now you're living off the girl".

| Canal Quickie

Words with which he summarized the career of his former colleague for years in Sálvame. "Is it clear to you? Isn't this what they tell you on the street?" the panelist asked, looking at the camera. "Well, I'm telling you here," Kiko concluded, more sincere than ever.