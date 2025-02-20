Absolute Silence on What Carmen Lomana Has Revealed About Bárbara Rey Exclusively

At a time when many well-known figures have spoken openly about the importance of seeking professional help to care for mental health, Carmen Lomana hasn't hesitated to share her own experience. However, what has surprised most about her statement were her words about Bárbara Rey's past.

The socialite has confessed that she went through a very difficult period after her husband's death. "There came a time when I did need professional help. I always said no, that I didn't need it," Carmen Lomana confessed.

| Atresmedia

"There came a time when I called my doctor and said: 'Look, I'm hitting rock bottom. I'm starting to scare myself because I don't want to live,'" Carmen Lomana stated with complete sincerity. Her words have impacted many, as it was a testimony that showed her most vulnerable side.

Carmen Lomana Speaks About Bárbara Rey's Controversial Advertisement

But it wasn't the only thing she shared. Carmen Lomana also confessed that she perfectly understands the suffering of many young people who are starting their careers in the entertainment world.

"They lead an exhausting life, they don't have time to stop and think: 'What am I doing?'. Success. Then every day they're linked to a different boyfriend, managing all that at such a young age can't be easy," she explained.

| GTRES

However, what left everyone in silence was her unexpected revelation about Bárbara Rey. The media asked her about the slogan of the vedette's mattress advertisement, "Sleep like a queen." In response, Lomana was blunt: "Of course, what suits her, right? What less!" she revealed with irony.

Nobody Expected Carmen Lomana to Speak Like This About Bárbara Rey's Past

Her words surprised everyone, nobody expected Carmen Lomana to dare to refer so clearly to Bárbara Rey's relationship with Juan Carlos I. The reaction in the media and social media hasn't been long in coming. A debate has arisen about whether her words were a simple spontaneous comment or if she really wanted to throw a jab at the vedette.

| Mediaset

For the moment, Bárbara Rey hasn't replied to Carmen Lomana's statements. The silence has been absolute. The expectation grows and everyone awaits a possible reaction from the artist.

This unexpected comment has reignited the debate about Bárbara Rey's past and her relationship with the monarch. Carmen Lomana, either unintentionally or perhaps with full intention, has brought to light a topic that many prefer to avoid. The coming days could be key to see if this topic continues to be talked about or if, on the contrary, it remains an anecdote.