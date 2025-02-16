Absolute Silence Over What Alba Carrillo Has Said About Ana de Armas: 'This One...'

Alba Carrillo, known for her frankness and spontaneity, has once again sparked controversy with her statements on the TVE program D Corazón. On this occasion, the model and collaborator surprised the audience by commenting on the renowned actress Ana de Armas. She caused absolute silence on the set due to the forcefulness of her words.

After discussing the actress's new romance on the TVE program, Alba was very blunt. She stated: “This woman likes all the good-looking guys in Hollywood who have some problem to solve.”

Alba Carrillo Leaves Everyone Speechless with Her Words About Ana de Armas

Alba Carrillo is one of the most relevant collaborators of the program D Corazón, broadcast by TVE. Today she once again gained prominence when the actress's new romance was revealed on the show. The one in charge of doing so was Anne Igartiburu, who stated: “What's going on with Ana de Armas? Has she fallen in love with Tom Cruise?”

“They were caught on Valentine's Day at a restaurant in central London. He is 62 and she is 36, we'll see what happens there. Colleagues say it looks like they left photos for some promo or something like that.”

| TVE

At this point, Alba took the floor and silenced her colleagues with what she said about the aforementioned actress. She stated: “This woman likes all the good-looking guys in Hollywood who have some problem to solve. As for Tom, we refer to his past, just like Ben Affleck.”

With this statement, she referred to Ana's previous relationships, insinuating that she tends to get involved with attractive men but with complex personal situations. This comment left her colleagues on set perplexed, creating a moment of total silence.

Alba Carrillo's opinions often generate controversy due to their direct and sometimes controversial nature. Her willingness to express what she thinks without filters has made her a media figure that doesn't leave the audience indifferent. However, these same characteristics have also earned her criticism and confrontations with colleagues and other personalities in the entertainment world.

| TVE

Ana de Armas's relationship with prominent Hollywood figures has been the subject of media attention on multiple occasions. The Cuban-Spanish actress has had romances with personalities like Ben Affleck, which has caused headlines and speculation about her personal life. The link with Cruise adds a new chapter to her romantic history, and Alba's statements have further fueled the debate around De Armas's romantic choices.

Other Opinions on Ana de Armas's Supposed New Romance

After everyone fell silent due to that comment, normalcy returned to the program and indeed there were opinions for all tastes. Meanwhile, Gema considered that everything looks like some kind of commercial agreement, others believed in the affair. This was the case of Alberto Guzmán, who stated: “I don't go on business on Valentine's Day.”

The dynamics in D Corazón after Alba's statements highlighted the diversity of opinions among the collaborators. Each one has their own opinion on the topics that are brought to the table.