Total Blackout for Ana María Aldón After a Regrettable Incident: 'She Has Exploded'

Ana María Aldón had no intention last weekend of meeting Gloria Camila on the set of Fiesta. The former partner of Ortega Cano was used to being in front of the cameras and giving her opinion about her ex without anyone contradicting her. Now, the addition of the bullfighter's daughter to the aforementioned Telecinco show has caused the Andalusian to show her bewilderment.

It was Diego Arrabal who revealed that Aldón contacted the program directors she collaborates with by phone. The Andalusian let them know that she doesn't want to return to the set of Fiesta. In fact, her absence on Sunday was notable, a fact that confirms the information provided by the paparazzo on his YouTube channel.

The Complicated Situation of Ana María Aldón After Gloria Camila's Television Return

However, sooner or later Ana María Aldón will return to the weekend magazine on Telecinco. At least that is the point of view that Diego Arrabal himself has provided in his latest live broadcast. A decision that, although it won't be to the designer's liking, she will eventually end up conceding because she has no other alternative.

Diego Arrabal also recalled that Aldón has shared many things about Ortega Cano, which Gloria Camila denied a few days ago. "She has made a business out of lies," Arrabal stated about the woman from Cádiz, whom he met when she arrived on television.

"She wanted to be the smartest in the class," the Marbella journalist said ironically, later affirming that she was blinded by money by attending numerous programs. A series of events that, in the end, would now be taking their toll on her.

We will have to wait to see if next weekend Gloria Camila and Ana María Aldón finally meet on the same set. An occasion where, in front of the cameras, they can each present their points of view on what they experienced. However, what Aldón won't be able to avoid is encountering the response of the young woman with whom she lived under the same roof.

Gloria Camila Didn't Avoid Questions About Ana María Aldón in Her Return to Telecinco

After years of being banned, Rocío Jurado's daughter returned to Telecinco as an interviewee and shortly after as a panelist on two of the network's programs. Just a few days ago, Gloria Camila's signing as a collaborator for TardeAR and Fiesta was confirmed. Less than 48 hours after her interview on ¡De Viernes!, the young woman appeared on the same show where her father's ex-wife also collaborates.

The influencer, who doesn't keep a good relationship with Ana María Aldón, didn't avoid speaking about her. Gloria Camila claimed that her father's ex "uses" victimhood "a lot."

Faced with the possibility of sharing discussion time on Fiesta, the young woman made her stance clear. "I expect respect from her just as we are giving it to her," stated Ortega Cano's daughter.